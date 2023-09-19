The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Recipes Taste

Tomato and garlic confit a delicious and highly versatile option for your end-of-season harvest

The key to the recipe is its simplicity of ingredients and the slow cooking time, which allows the tomatoes to reduce to a juicy sludge and a whole head of garlic to collapse and melt into a buttery paste.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Tomato and garlic confit a delicious and highly versatile option for your end-of-season harvest
This end-of-summer confit is a rich, bright and buttery blend of tomatoes and garlic.

This end-of-summer confit is a rich, bright and buttery blend of tomatoes and garlic.

Lynda Balslev /TasteFood

If you have the luxury — I mean, the problem — of too many end-of-season tomatoes, then this confit is for you.

Confit is an ancient form of preservation in which perishable food is slowly cooked at a low temperature in fat and then stored in fat. It was (and is) an efficient and safe method to cook and store meat and fish that would otherwise perish. The term “confit” also applies to preserving fruits and vegetables, which may be slowly cooked in oil or a sugar syrup — a method that yields jams, chutneys and candied fruit.

This end-of-summer confit is a rich, bright and buttery blend of tomatoes and garlic. The key to the recipe is its simplicity of ingredients and the slow cooking time, which allows the tomatoes to reduce to a juicy sludge and a whole head of garlic to collapse and melt into a buttery paste. Your reward is a savory jam with myriad uses.

Smear the confit on crostini, spoon a dollop into a bowl of pasta, use as a pizza sauce, or dilute it with cream for a silky, rich soup.

No matter the use, it will be a warm and sunny memory of summer’s tomato bounty.

Tomato and Garlic Confit

Yield: Makes about 2 cups

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 large garlic head
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds cherry or heirloom tomatoes
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme or marjoram
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. 

2. To roast the garlic, slice off the top of the head, about 1/4 inch. Place on a piece of foil, cut side up, and drizzle with about 1 tablespoon olive oil. Wrap the foil up over the garlic and crimp to seal. Place in a small baking pan or on a baking sheet. Roast in the oven until the cloves are very soft, 45 minutes to 1 hour, depending on the size of the bulb. Remove the garlic and cool to the touch. Squeeze out the garlic cloves onto a work surface and mash to form a paste.

3. While the garlic roasts, cook the tomatoes: Combine the tomatoes and 1/3 cup oil in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the tomatoes begin to break down, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. 

4. Add the herb sprigs and continue to cook over medium-low heat until all the tomatoes have broken down and the sauce thickens, 30 to 40 minutes more, stirring occasionally while breaking up the tomatoes with the wooden spoon. 

5. Stir in the garlic, salt and pepper and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes to meld the flavors. Taste for seasoning. 

6. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature. The confit may be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In Recipes
Menu planner: Call the friends over for sesame-crusted pork tenderloin with celery salad
How to achieve the perfect boiled chicken breast with these three simple steps
Bolognese ragu recipes that’ll transport you back to Italy, courtesy of Chicago chefs
End-of-summer paella is a delicious meal cooked on the grill or the stovetop
Menu planner: Caprese ravioli is perfect for dinner
Surplus of garden tomatoes? Try them in this arugula and orzo salad
The Latest
Honey mushrooms found and eaten by Paul Strand.
Outdoors
The questions and joys of honey mushrooms
Paul Strand earned Mushroom of the Week with a find of honey mushrooms, which leads to some pointers on identifying honeys.
By Dale Bowman
 
Linda Evangelista (from left), Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington share a photo shoot on “The Super Models.”
Movies and TV
‘The Super Models’ profiles 4 icons of style with substance
Apple TV+ docuseries looks back at the successes and setbacks of an era’s foremost faces of fashion: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.
By Richard Roeper
 
La Casa Norte staffers and volunteers participate in a “get out the vote” campaign targeting Latinos in Chicago, Feb. 24. Latino political power is still lacking, two policy leaders write.
Other Views
Latinos are making economic gains in Chicago suburbs and deserve more political power
Latino population and income are rising in the Chicago area, but hardships like lack of affordable housing, unemployment and other barriers to opportunity are still problematic, two policy leaders write.
By Sylvia Puente and Daniel Cooper
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood
The man, 43, was found unresponsive in a car with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_112553948.jpg
Editorials
Former top planner Maurice Cox is right: Redevelop parking lots at White Sox stadium
To allow Guaranteed Rate Field to remain surrounded by 70 acres of surface parking is a waste, from both a fan experience and an urban planning standpoint.
By CST Editorial Board
 