The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Outdoors Sports

The questions and joys of honey mushrooms

Paul Strand earned Mushroom of the Week with a find of honey mushrooms, which leads to some pointers on identifying honeys.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE The questions and joys of honey mushrooms
Honey mushrooms found and eaten by Paul Strand.

Honey mushrooms found and eaten by Paul Strand.

Provided

Paul Strand texted Thursday that he found his first honey mushrooms of the season.

Honeys are among the best eating mushrooms. They are also mushrooms I’m leery about even running a picture of (they may be confused with the deadly galerina) without confirmation from somebody more knowledgeable.

The experienced Strand was confident in his ID and ate the mushrooms with no issues, but I doubled checked with Patrick O’Byrne and Jay Damm.

“Those might be early growth honeys, but I would need to see a lot more photographs, especially of the stems,” O’Byrne emailed. “If you look at the cluster of mushrooms, you can see some WEE animal has been taking a few bites out of it. ... The fact that an animal took a bite out of it is absolutely no indication if it’s poisonous or nonpoisonous, in my experience.”

“Not sure, never picked or eaten them,” Damm emailed. “I checked with Joe McFarland [co-author of “Edible Wild Mushrooms of Illinois and Surrounding States”] and he wasn’t sure either if they were honeys.”

Damm recommended the YouTube video, “Honey Mushroom & Deadly Galerina - Identification and Differences with Adam Haritan.”

Mushroom hunting is allowed at many Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites (state parks, etc.), but prohibited at area forest preserves, park districts and dedicated nature preserves.

Mushroom of the Week, the celebration of hunting for mushrooms around Chicago outdoors and their stories, runs as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: White pelicans hopping about in Indiana
Big northern pike caught on back-to-back casts off Chicago
The electric nature of micromobility: Outdoor trails to urban/suburban riding
Dabbling in the mysteries of fish colorations and shadings
Chicago fishing: Hoping for and catching shoreline kings among the fall patterns
Another big lake trout caught off Chicago
The Latest
This end-of-summer confit is a rich, bright and buttery blend of tomatoes and garlic.
Recipes
Tomato and garlic confit a delicious and highly versatile option for your end-of-season harvest
The key to the recipe is its simplicity of ingredients and the slow cooking time, which allows the tomatoes to reduce to a juicy sludge and a whole head of garlic to collapse and melt into a buttery paste.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Linda Evangelista (from left), Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington share a photo shoot on “The Super Models.”
Movies and TV
‘The Super Models’ profiles 4 icons of style with substance
Apple TV+ docuseries looks back at the successes and setbacks of an era’s foremost faces of fashion: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.
By Richard Roeper
 
La Casa Norte staffers and volunteers participate in a “get out the vote” campaign targeting Latinos in Chicago, Feb. 24. Latino political power is still lacking, two policy leaders write.
Other Views
Latinos are making economic gains in Chicago suburbs and deserve more political power
Latino population and income are rising in the Chicago area, but hardships like lack of affordable housing, unemployment and other barriers to opportunity are still problematic, two policy leaders write.
By Sylvia Puente and Daniel Cooper
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood
The man, 43, was found unresponsive in a car with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_112553948.jpg
Editorials
Former top planner Maurice Cox is right: Redevelop parking lots at White Sox stadium
To allow Guaranteed Rate Field to remain surrounded by 70 acres of surface parking is a waste, from both a fan experience and an urban planning standpoint.
By CST Editorial Board
 