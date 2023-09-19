The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share news, photos of second child

The couple shared photos of their new son, Riot Rose, along those of 16-month-old RZA.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share news, photos of second child
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in May in New York City. The couple revealed the Aug. 1 birth of their second son.&nbsp;

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in May in New York City. The couple has revealed the Aug. 1 birth of their second son.

Getty Images

NEW YORK — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are giving the world the first look at their second child together, a boy they’ve named Riot Rose.

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star dropped photos Tuesday of their family of four, including their second son, who was born Aug. 1, according to People and other reports.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

Rihanna made her pregnancy public after her performance at February’s Super Bowl halftime show, when the bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit set off a wave of social media speculation.

The couple used the same street photographer, Diggzy, to shoot their new family snaps. In one, they’re leaning against a car with their kids. In another, A$AP balances their oldest on his shoulders. Others show Rihanna smiling for the camera with one of her children in her arms.

Diggzy shot photos of the two in New York when they formally revealed their first pregnancy.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.”

A$AP Rocky began his career in 2011 with the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob and released his first studio album, Live, Love, A$AP, in 2013, when it debuted at No. 1. He’s been nominated for two Grammys.

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in 2020.

Next Up In News
Leaving the station? Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations
West Englewood school offers a model for how Chicago Public Schools plans to improve math scores
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
Purported video of former NFL player Sergio Brown draws police scrutiny after his mom found dead
Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood
The Latest
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Blackhawks won’t immediately name a replacement.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks to leave captaincy vacant for 2023-24 season
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Hawks will rely on a group of alternate captains to provide leadership this season (instead of giving the title to either Seth Jones or Connor Murphy). The decision opens the door for Connor Bedard to potentially assume the role in a year or two.
By Ben Pope
 
A family walks to a West Side school on the first day of classes last month. Seventy-seven percent of Chicago Public Schools students come from low-income families, many of whom would be helped by permanent expansion of the Child Tax Credit.
Letters to the Editor
To reduce child poverty, Congress must expand federal Child Tax Credit
The American Family Act has been introduced to make the Child Tax Credit increase permanent. Democrats are united behind it, but it has zero Republican cosponsors.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda at the Argyle CTA Red Line stop in Uptown will be removed this week during CTA renovations.
Uptown
Leaving the station? Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations
The 10-year-old sign, with its lowercase letters in sans serif font, has drawn mixed reviews in the Uptown neighborhood. “This looks like a ransom note that was cut and pasted from a magazine,” one social media commenter wrote.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Colin Pendergast holds the common carp caught by his father Rob at Salt Creek in Oak Brook.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Waiting on the fall feedbag inland
Shoreline salmon and trout on southern Lake Michigan and hints of the fall feedbag inland lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Earle STEM Academy in West Englewood has poured resources into trying to improve math instruction Here, fifth-graders work together to solve a problem.
Education
West Englewood school offers a model for how Chicago Public Schools plans to improve math scores
With CPS math scores still below pre-pandemic levels, officials point to Earle STEM Academy as a blueprint for improving math instruction and performance.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 