Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5 to 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might study and research matters because you see how to improve your job, and perhaps improve your health. You might even improve the way you take care of a pet. You have many opportunities to do things in a better way today. Avoid controversial topics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might practice to improve a skill, perhaps a skill related to the arts like musical talent, painting or acting. Likewise, you might practice or hone a skill related to sports. This is also an excellent day to teach young minds. Nevertheless, the funds for doing so might be a problem.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because the moon is opposite your sign, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which means you will have to be accommodating, polite, and, ideally, helpful. This is the best way to use the energy of the placement of today’s moon. You can do it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you’re thinking about how to make improvements in your daily surroundings. You are so eager to do this, you might also want to improve your style of communicating with others. In part, this might be inspired by frustrations with transportation delays and silly mistakes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re taking a more serious view of life today. Children might be an increased responsibility. You might feel the financial pinch for social outings and vacations. This makes you wonder how to use your money better, save your money, or earn more money.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to think about what you could do to be healthier, and, in fact, to be the best that you can be. Why be less? No matter your age, your weight, or your health limitations — you can still be the best version of yourself. Family discussions might be serious today. Be courteous and listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be in worry mode today. (Easy to do with the challenges we face everywhere on the globe.) Nevertheless, worry is anti-productive. Remember: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll have a powerful exchange with a friend or perhaps a member of a group because you’re thinking about introducing changes to your world or an organization. You have ideas and you want to share them. Funding might be a challenge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is a mixed bag. You feel a bit cut off from others today, perhaps a bit lonely. Nevertheless, discussions with parents, bosses and authority figures will be powerful because someone wants to introduce major changes and improvements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be enthusiastic about a political or religious idea today, to the point where you want to share your ideas with others. You’re keen to explore a better way of doing something. You also might feel alone or a bit cut off from others. It is what it is.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might see ways to fundraise or use the wealth and resources of your partner or someone else to introduce improvements. This excites you. Not only might you see ways to reform or improve something, you might investigate and come up with new answers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although you might be discouraged by something a boss or parent says to you today, discussions with partners and close friends are empowering. You might see ways to improve the relationship or how to improve working together.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kristen Johnston (1967) shares your birthday. You are charming, friendly and comfortable in a leadership role. You are also organized, resourceful and effective. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back. Cut your losses. Clean the slate.

