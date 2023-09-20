Homicide investigation underway in Glenview

The death of a Glenview man has been ruled a homicide, officials said Wednesday.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of North Long Road in the north suburban village at 8:02 a.m. Monday for an injured male, a police spokesperson said.

There, officers found Fadhil Obeed dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined his death was a homicide, Glenview police said.

This was a “targeted incident” according to Glenview police, and there are no known threats to the public.

Glenview Police Detectives with assistance from the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) are investigating leads.