Death investigation underway in Glenview

Glenview police continue their investigation into the death of a man in the north suburban village.
Police were called to a home in the 700 block of North Long Road at 8:02 a.m. Monday for an injured male, a police spokesperson said.
There, officers found a 38-year-old man dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
His name was being withheld pending notification of his relatives and the cause of his death was not known yet, according to the office.
