The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Death investigation underway in Glenview

A still-unidentified 38-year-old man was found dead in his home in the 700 block of North Long Road, officials said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE Death investigation underway in Glenview
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Glenview police continue their investigation into the death of a man in the north suburban village. 

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of North Long Road at 8:02 a.m. Monday for an injured male, a police spokesperson said. 

There, officers found a 38-year-old man dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. 

His name was being withheld pending notification of his relatives and the cause of his death was not known yet, according to the office. 

Next Up In News
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Grand Crossing neighborhood woman, 30, strangled
Four armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side
Man killed in Grand Crossing shooting Tuesday morning
Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday
Christy George, top Pritzker aide, named executive director of Chicago DNC host committee
The Latest
Kraft logo outside of the company’s headquarters in Northfield.
Business
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The company said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
Matt Sopron holds his 50-inch muskie from the Chain O’Lakes with guide Matt Madlener in the back.
Outdoors
50 as the magic mark in muskie fishing
Matt Sopron caught his first 50-inch muskie from the Fox Chain O’Lakes and Jerry Borst caught his personal-best muskie, a 53 in Canada, to illustrate the power of the 50-inch mark in muskie fishing.
By Dale Bowman
 
1172607668.JPG
Bears
Jim McMahon: Chicago has always cared more about RBs and LBs than QBs
Jim McMahon, the most famous Bears quarterback, thinks the pressure lies on other positions in Chicago.
By Patrick Finley
 
The most common form of hearing test, known as a sound test, checks someone’s response to a range of sounds, tones, pitches, volumes and spoken words.
Well
Ask the Doctors: Hearing tests should be part of regular checkups
Once people are in their 50s, it’s a good idea to have a hearing test yearly as part of their preventive care.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
police lights
News
Grand Crossing neighborhood woman, 30, strangled
By Rosemary Sobol
 