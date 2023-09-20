Girl beaten on West Side: CPD
A good Samaritan intervened when two people were beating a young girl Sunday night in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue. No arrests have been made and the victim, possibly 11, was hospitalized, police said.
Police are looking for two attackers who battered a girl in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday night, leaving her hospitalized.
She was outside in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue when an assailant confronted her and hit her with an object around 8:45 p.m. At that point, a second aggressor also “battered” her until a good Samaritan intervened, according to police.
She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital but her condition was not known. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said she was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Area 4 detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.
