The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Girl beaten on West Side: CPD

A good Samaritan intervened when two people were beating a young girl Sunday night in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue. No arrests have been made and the victim, possibly 11, was hospitalized, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE Girl beaten on West Side: CPD
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times stock photo

Police are looking for two attackers who battered a girl in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday night, leaving her hospitalized.

She was outside in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue when an assailant confronted her and hit her with an object around 8:45 p.m. At that point, a second aggressor also “battered” her until a good Samaritan intervened, according to police. 

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital but her condition was not known. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said she was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area 4 detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Next Up In News
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Grand Crossing neighborhood woman, 30, strangled
Four armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side
Man killed in Grand Crossing shooting Tuesday morning
Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday
Christy George, top Pritzker aide, named executive director of Chicago DNC host committee
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Death investigation underway in Glenview
A still-unidentified 38-year-old man was found dead in his home in the 700 block of North Long Road, officials said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Kraft logo outside of the company’s headquarters in Northfield.
Business
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The company said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
Matt Sopron holds his 50-inch muskie from the Chain O’Lakes with guide Matt Madlener in the back.
Outdoors
50 as the magic mark in muskie fishing
Matt Sopron caught his first 50-inch muskie from the Fox Chain O’Lakes and Jerry Borst caught his personal-best muskie, a 53 in Canada, to illustrate the power of the 50-inch mark in muskie fishing.
By Dale Bowman
 
1172607668.JPG
Bears
Jim McMahon: Chicago has always cared more about RBs and LBs than QBs
Jim McMahon, the most famous Bears quarterback, thinks the pressure lies on other positions in Chicago.
By Patrick Finley
 
The most common form of hearing test, known as a sound test, checks someone’s response to a range of sounds, tones, pitches, volumes and spoken words.
Well
Ask the Doctors: Hearing tests should be part of regular checkups
Once people are in their 50s, it’s a good idea to have a hearing test yearly as part of their preventive care.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 