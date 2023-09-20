The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Man, 71, dies days after attack in North Lawndale

Walter McCalvin was found beaten unconscious in the 1200 block of South St. Louis Street the morning of Sept. 9.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 71-year-old man died days after he was beaten unconscious in North Lawndale.

Walter McCalvin was found about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of South St. Louis Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died 10 days later, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Wednesday found he died from an assault and blunt-force trauma to his head. His death was ruled a homicide.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
The assassins known as Hansel (Mark Musashi, center) and Gretel (Marina Mazapa) confront the young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) on “The Continental.”
Movies and TV
‘The Continental’ stylishly sets up the hotel for John Wick
Gritty Peacock series set at the New York inn where elite assassins stay but don’t slay.
By Richard Roeper
 
Standing on the Senate floor, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said he will continue to block votes to confirm four U.S. attorney nominees, including one from Chicago.
Columnists
“Hillbilly Elegy” senator hardens block on a confirmation vote for new U.S. attorney in Chicago
Sens. Dick Durbin and Chuck Schumer sharply criticized both Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, who has been preventing a vote on April Perry and three other U.S. attorney nominees, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has been holding up military promotions.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Alexander Canario #4 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with water by Christopher Morel #5 after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Alexander Canario seized his rare major-league opportunity
Canario became the first Cub in the modern era (since 1901) to hit a grand slam in his first MLB start.
By Maddie Lee
 
Students and parents arrive at Jacob Beidler Elementary School in Garfield Park on the West Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Education
CPS enrollment stabilizes for first time in a decade
The district had lost students for 11 consecutive years and last year gave up its status as the nation’s third-largest public school system. CPS has lost more than 80,000 kids in that time.
By Nader Issa
 
Zoraida Bartolomei and Alberto Rolon and their two sons in 2017. The family was found shot to death in their Romeoville home on Sunday.
Crime
Romeoville family’s suspected killer dead from gunfire in Oklahoma, woman with him wounded in car crash
Nathaniel Huey Jr. of Streamwood and a woman with him were being sought for questioning about the slaying of the family of four, police said.
By Allison Novelo
 