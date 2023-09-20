Man, 71, dies days after attack in North Lawndale

A 71-year-old man died days after he was beaten unconscious in North Lawndale.

Walter McCalvin was found about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of South St. Louis Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died 10 days later, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Wednesday found he died from an assault and blunt-force trauma to his head. His death was ruled a homicide.

There was no one in custody.

