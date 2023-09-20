Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 5
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (8) (4-0) 125 2
2. Lincoln-Way East (5) (4-0) 122 1
3. York (4-0) 104 3
4. Barrington (4-0) 81 5
5. Maine South (3-1) 78 4
6. Oswego (4-0) 56 T9
7. Palatine (2-2) 41 8
8. South Elgin (4-0) 30 NR
9. Bolingbrook (3-1) 17 NR
10. Minooka (3-1) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenbard West 10, Lockport 8, West Aurora 5, Sandburg 5, Huntley 4, Naperville North 3, O’Fallon 3, Warren 2, Naperville Central 2, Joliet West 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (13) (4-0) 130 1
2. Batavia (3-1) 106 3
3. Hersey (4-0) 98 4
4. Normal (4-0) 78 5
5. St. Rita (3-1) 74 2
6. Edwardsville (3-1) 57 6
7. Downers Grove North (4-0) 56 8
8. Quincy (4-0) 39 9
9. Wheaton North (3-1) 31 NR
10. Brother Rice (2-2) 17 7
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 15, Prospect 6, St. Charles North 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Kenwood 2, Andrew 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (6) (2-2) 118 2
2. Kankakee (6) (4-0) 114 1
3. Lake Zurich (1) (4-0) 98 3
4. Geneva (4-0) 94 4
5. Cary-Grove (4-0) 84 5
6. Chatham Glenwood (4-0) 56 7
7. Washington (3-1) 40 T8
8. Champaign Centennial (4-0) 35 T8
9. Normal West (3-1) 21 NR
10. Dunlap (4-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Providence 9, Belvidere North 8, Lemont 8, Libertyville 5, Lake Forest 5, TF North 3, Notre Dame 2, Bremen 2, Simeon 1, Wauconda 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (9) (4-0) 124 1
2. Sycamore (1) (4-0) 110 2
3. Joliet Catholic (2) (3-1) 106 3
4. Carmel (4-0) 88 56
5. Morgan Park (1) (3-1) 61 7
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-1) 60 8
7. Fenwick (3-1) 39 NR
8. Peoria (2-2) 34 4
9. Glenbard South (4-0) 32 10
10. Antioch (4-0) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Mahomet-Seymour 10, Marion 5, Highland 5, St. Francis 4, LaSalle-Peru 2, Hillcrest 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (8) (4-0) 116 1
2. IC Catholic (4) (4-0) 106 2
3. Morris (4-0) 94 3
4. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 84 4
5. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 69 5
6. Mt. Zion (4-0) 58 6
7. Carterville (4-0) 39 8
8. Murphysboro (4-0) 33 9
9. Geneseo (4-0) 28 10
10. St. Laurence (3-1) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 6, Coal City 3, Rochelle 2, Breese Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (9) (4-0) 117 1
2. Montini (3) (4-0) 109 2
3. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-0) 96 4
4. Princeton (3-1) 67 5
5. Wilmington (3-1) 55 6
6. Tolono Unity (3-1) 50 T7
7. Stanford Olympia (3-1) 47 9
8. Durand-Pecatonica (4-0) 43 T7
9. Williamsville (3-1) 31 3
10. Roxana (4-0) 23 10
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 8, Greenville 8, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 2, Reed-Custer 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (11) (4-0) 110 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 94 2
3. Seneca (4-0) 83 3
4. Athens (4-0) 72 4
5. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) 64 5
6. Johnston City (4-0) 47 6
7. Knoxville (4-0) 33 8
8. Rockridge (3-1) 28 7
9. Shelbyville (4-0) 18 10
10. Bismarck-Henning (3-1) 13 9
Others receiving votes: Pana 12, Momence 10, Marian Central 10, Farmington 4, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 1, Trenton Wesclin 1, Bishop McNamara 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (12) (4-0) 120 1
2. Forreston (4-0) 97 2
3. Camp Point Central (4-0) 83 4
4. Morrison (4-0) 68 6
(tie) Greenfield-Northwestern (4-0) 68 5
6. Althoff (3-1) 63 3
7. Newman Central Catholic (4-0) 56 7
8. Carrollton (4-0) 24 10
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (4-0) 21 9
10. Fulton (2-2) 18 8
(tie) Hope Academy (3-1) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 7, Winchester West Central 6, Casey-Westfield 4, Stark County 3, Calhoun 2, Sesser-Valier 1, Ottawa Marquette 1