Afternoon Edition: The state’s first home for LGBTQ+ foster teens

Good afternoon, Chicago.

It’s only Wednesday, but I’m already daydreaming about this weekend, when I’ll be able to attend one of my favorite annual traditions: the Hyde Park Jazz Festival.

It has become something of a ritual for me, joining the crowd of music lovers to take in an incredible performance on the Midway while reflecting on summer and welcoming the final months of the year.

Below, we talk with fest’s artistic director about just what it takes to make the experience so great. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

Thanks for spending a little bit of your afternoon with us.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Michael Gerstein

Home for Chicago’s queer youth: Earlier this year, the state opened its first transitional housing for foster children between the ages of 17 and 21 in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s also the first of its kind in the nation. Run by the nonprofit community agency Lawrence Hall, the building is on Chicago’s North Side.

Bright spot for troubled agency: Child advocates say the home, which is entirely state-funded and opened in March, is an encouraging development in a foster care system that has been marred with stories of failure to provide services to some 20,000 children in its care. The home is small, with just five beds. But the people living here — along with staff and other experts who work with youth — say it’s a far cry from other foster homes. They describe a place where kids feel safe and accepted as they work through the finer points of learning to be independent and to live with the trauma they brought with them.

Filling a need: Most of the children in the state’s foster system, run by the Department of Children and Family Services, do not find themselves in such specialized homes. Lawrence Hall brought the idea to DCFS, where officials agreed that kids in foster care — where LGBTQ+ youth are overrepresented — could benefit from such a program. The home has been widely received as a positive development by advocates for foster youth.

“It’s important that they’re doing this,” said Charles Golbert, a court-appointed lawyer who advocates for children in DCFS custody and a vocal critic of the department. But now, Golbert said, “it needs to be expanded for more than just five beds.”

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A City Council committee today OK’d a plan to give Chicago restaurants five years to phase in a higher minimum wage for tipped workers. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gradual wage hike for tipped workers OK’d : A City Council committee today approved a plan to give restaurants five years to phase in a higher minimum wage for tipped workers. Several members praised the compromise as helping workers, while the Illinois Restaurant Association raised concerns about increased labor costs for family-owned neighborhood restaurants.



: A City Council committee today approved a plan to give restaurants five years to phase in a higher minimum wage for tipped workers. Several members praised the compromise as helping workers, while the Illinois Restaurant Association raised concerns about increased labor costs for family-owned neighborhood restaurants. Top Pritzker aide nabs top DNC gig : Christy George, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy, has been named executive director of the host committee for next year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.



: Christy George, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy, has been named executive director of the host committee for next year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. A $40M gift for Brookfield Zoo : The zoo says the anonymous donation — the largest single private gift in its history — will go toward supporting the construction of Tropical Forests, new animal habitats and more.



: The zoo says the anonymous donation — the largest single private gift in its history — will go toward supporting the construction of Tropical Forests, new animal habitats and more. Your tree in Millennium Park? Nominations from across the Chicago area are being accepted now through Oct. 12 for the city’s official Christmas tree. Submit your very large tree via email to dcase@cityofchicago.org.



Nominations from across the Chicago area are being accepted now through Oct. 12 for the city’s official Christmas tree. Submit your very large tree via email to dcase@cityofchicago.org. 3.5 stars for Chicago-set ‘Young Love’ : With crisp writing, this terrifically laugh-inducing and endearing series centers on the West Side universe of a little girl with a golden heart and a beautiful family, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.



: With crisp writing, this terrifically laugh-inducing and endearing series centers on the West Side universe of a little girl with a golden heart and a beautiful family, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper. What’s up with the Bears’ defensive coordinator? After the Bears played the Bucs without defensive coordinator Alan Williams Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus today refused to comment on Williams’ status this week or even say whether he’s still in his role.

BLACKHAWKS BACK — ALL RIGHT! 🏒

Connor Bedard (right) will prepare for his official NHL debut during training camp Thursday . Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Reporting by Ben Pope

The Blackhawks begin training camp Thursday at Fifth Third Arena, giving them just under three weeks to prepare for their regular-season opener Oct. 10 at the Penguins.

Here are some key storylines to follow throughout the Hawks’ camp and preseason:

Bedard’s play and linemates: The gap between Connor Bedard and the rest of the Hawks and Blues’ prospects proved to be enormous last weekend. But now Bedard, 18, will be competing against established pro players in the best league in the world. He’ll obviously be good, but whether he’ll be immediately dominant remains to be seen.

Rookie wave on defense: It’s very possible the Hawks could open the season with three or four rookies in their defensive corps. GM Kyle Davidson said Kevin Korchinski, Alex Vlasic, Wyatt Kaiser, Isaak Phillips and Filip Roos are all “either ready or knocking on the door” of the NHL, and doors will indeed be left open for them to earn roster spots.

Richardson’s approach: Last season, Hawks coach Luke Richardson — as a first-year coach — demonstrated some favoritism to veterans over prospects in certain instances. This season will be more about prospect development than last season was, and that directive has been passed along to Richardson. Still, it’ll be interesting to see just how much he changes his approach. Will he be willing to let rookies experience more trial by fire?

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Hyde Park Jazz Festival artistic director Kate Dumbleton. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Lloyd Sachs

It takes more than a gathering of great musicians to make a great jazz festival. For Kate Dumbleton, the executive and artistic director of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, it takes a vision.

For her, nothing is more important than making connections with the South Side community in which it is based — with its storied music history, its sturdy traditions, and of course, its musicians.

“I love this community and all it has to offer,” she said. “It means a lot to be able to give exposure to local artists who might not get it otherwise.”

In making those connections, the festival, which hosts its 17th edition this weekend at 14 venues across Hyde Park, has established its own special character and vibe. The event owes a lot to its diversity of settings, which include the elegant auditorium of the Logan Center for the Arts, the acoustically wondrous Rockefeller Chapel, the outdoor stages on the fest’s Midway and the Logan Center’s intimate penthouse performance room. More than 150 music-makers are scheduled to perform.

When Dumbleton became the fest’s director in 2012, she said she wanted to stay committed to what its founders had done with their largely straight-ahead lineups.

“But I also wanted to expand the conversation to a broader range of artists and to more venues to illuminate and heighten all the great things that were happening on the South Side,” she said.

