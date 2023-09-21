Horoscope for Thursday, September 21, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a strong, happy day for you! Relations with others will flow smoothly and be affectionate. In fact, romance is favored! You will also put out a lot of energy into doing something to expand your world, especially through travel or making travel reservations. (Nice to have something to look forward to.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Issues related to work, your health or dealing with a pet are favored. Discussions related to home and real estate, especially about finances or responsibilities will go well. You might spend money on redecorating projects. You have lots of energy to work today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Conversations with someone, probably a female, will be lively. This person might be a close friend or partner, and today they have something to say. Fortunately, things appear to be convivial and friendly. Enjoy physical competitions, sports, games and social outings!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you are focused on tasks and responsibilities; nevertheless, you will enjoy what you’re doing. You might be able to boost your income or increase your wealth. This is also a good day to make improvements to your home or even family relationships. Many possibilities!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a romantic, fun-loving, playful day. Don’t hesitate to express your affection for someone. You will also be very convincing and persuasive in getting your way, especially with social events and decisions about what to do. You will also have a strong voice in matters related to kids and sports.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a lot to say today! You might keep track of household expenses or issues related to family. You might want to set aside some time to focus on where the money is going. (Information is power.) Meanwhile, an involvement in a secret love affair continues for some of you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you’re full of vim and vigor, ready to work and accomplish as much as possible, especially related to your job or ways to earn money. You will be effective dealing with friends as well as groups and organizations. In fact, very likely, you will get your way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re focused on money, and, fortunately, you feel positive about these issues. For starters, bosses and people in authority will favor you. It’s a good day to ask for permission or authorization for something. You will also find that behind-the-scenes deals are working well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The moon is in your sign, which invigorates you, and, admittedly, makes you more emotional than usual. You will be effective dealing with groups, clubs and friends as well as people from different backgrounds. Go after what you want today because you look good to everyone. Strike while the iron is hot!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Welcome any moment of privacy or gentle solitude that you can get today because you will enjoy it. You have been ambitious and successful with financial matters, dealing with travel plans, medicine and legal matters as well as studying. You need a breather!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups today because this is a sociable day for you. You might feel a bit competitive with someone. Nevertheless, relations with partners and close friends will be warm and friendly. Someone from another culture might intrigue you, especially romantically.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today details about your personal life might be public to some people. (Heidi likely.) Fortunately, work colleagues are supportive. If you have to discuss how to divide or share something including property, money or responsibilities, you’ll be pleased.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress Faith Hill (1967) shares your birthday. You probe deeply. You’re curious about everything because you have a strong sense of adventure and lust for life. You are in the first year of a nine-year cycle, which means be open to everything. Be courageous and ready to explore new directions. Time for a major change.

