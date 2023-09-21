The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My son’s girlfriends keep turning him against me

Since divorcing a possessive woman, he’s been seeing others who also seem to encourage him to ignore his mother.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My son’s girlfriends keep turning him against me
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My son’s former wife was difficult — manipulative, spoiled and possessive. I tried to get along with her, but no matter what I did, she gave me no respect and turned my son against me.

They have been divorced for six years. He began dating a few years ago, and each woman is a carbon copy of the ex-wife. He falls right back into the same pattern of ignoring me and letting his girlfriends “possess” him. I’m deeply hurt. I don’t understand why he feels he has to choose between them and me. He is my son, and I shouldn’t have to compete for his love.

I’m getting older now and have asked him for some help, but he refuses. I would just like a regular phone call and to see him. I am no longer invited to his house for holidays, nor does he randomly call just to talk. He has a new girlfriend, and it’s back to the same old pattern. Please advise me. — LOW PRIORITY IN OHIO

DEAR LOW PRIORITY: Please accept my sympathy. I know you are hurting. It seems your son is more attentive to you when he’s between girlfriends but has tunnel vision when a new woman enters his life.

For your sake, it’s important you begin concentrating on building a reliable support system that is independent of him. To accomplish this, you must be willing to lend support to others, which will give you less time to be lonely. Volunteering may be the way to begin, whether for a charity, a political organization or your place of worship. There is so much need out there; you will feel better once you start filling it.

DEAR ABBY: After 37 years of marriage, all of a sudden, my husband has a problem with how I speak. He says it’s my “tone.” I can no longer discuss anything with him because it always ends up in an argument, not about the actual words I say, but how I say them.

He can’t seem to help himself. He constantly criticizes something about whatever I say.

He has taken my voice away, and I feel invisible. He talks to me, but I’m supposed to only listen. If I ask a question or make a comment, he gets mad because I’m “interrupting him.” I can no longer add to or participate in the conversation.

After all these years, I can’t communicate. It’s like he hates the sound of my voice. Please tell me what to do. — SILENCED IN TEXAS

DEAR SILENCED: As a matter of fact, I do have a suggestion (or two). The first is that BOTH you and your husband should have your hearing checked. You may be speaking more loudly than you used to, or your husband may have developed some kind of sensitivity to sounds in your vocal range.

Second, if your hearing and his are within normal ranges, and everything checks out during your next physical exam, ask your doctor for a referral to a licensed marriage and family therapist. The behavior you are describing seems to be controlling and disrespectful, and a therapist may be able to guide you before you lose your mind.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Her husband hurt me badly, but Mom still stays with him
Dear Abby: In debt, I might ask for money from birth mom
Dear Abby: How do I tell mean neighbor to leave me alone?
Dear Abby: I’m nervous that constant arguments with my sister will ruin vacation
Dear Abby: Sister doesn’t want me to know about her boyfriend, but everyone else knows
Dear Abby: I don’t know why I’ve reunited with my selfish husband
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, September 21, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stand together during a news conference in August to call on the Biden Administration to expand work authorizations for immigrants.
Immigration
Biden administration offers migrant crisis help: Speeds work visas for Venezuelans looking for jobs in Chicago, other cities
Gov. J.B. Pritzker applauded the decision: “Since day one of this humanitarian crisis, I have heard one thing from migrant families and their advocates — they want to build better lives and work.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele reacts after he was unable to throw out Pittsburgh Pirates’ Connor Joe out at first on an infield hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele can’t escape 4th inning vs. Pirates in loss
Steele has been charged with six runs in each of his last two starts.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_38215289.jpg
Obituaries
James Hoge, Sun-Times editor who oversaw era of audacious investigations and 6 Pulitzers, dies at 87
Mr. Hoge didn’t hesitate to sign off on the Mirage Tavern sting when reporter Pam Zekman pitched it to him while walking across the Michigan Avenue Bridge in 1977.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The assassins known as Hansel (Mark Musashi, center) and Gretel (Marina Mazapa) confront the young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) on “The Continental.”
Movies and TV
‘The Continental’ stylishly sets up the hotel for John Wick
Gritty Peacock series set at the New York inn where elite assassins stay but don’t slay.
By Richard Roeper
 