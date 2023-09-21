Previewing Week 5’s top high school football games

No. 7 Prairie Ridge at No. 25 Cary-Grove, 7 p.m. Friday

These teams separated by less than 10 miles in the far northwest suburbs have been among the state’s best for more than a decade. Since 2009, each has made five trips to the state finals and each has won three titles. The similarities don’t end there — both have long featured productive option attacks. This year, both are 4-0 overall and in the Fox Valley Conference and have been strong defensively: Prairie Ridge has allowed just 40 points, while Cary-Grove has given up 53. Fullback Jack Finn and quarterback Joey Vanderwiel combined for 189 rushing yards as Prairie Ridge knocked off previously unbeaten Huntley 27-14 last week. Cary-Grove beat Jacobs by the same score as Preston Walsh had a pick-six and the Trojans ran for 325 yards.

No. 13 Wheaton North at No. 5 Batavia, 7 p,m. Friday

Every week brings at least one marquee matchup in the deep DuKane Conference, and this is another one. Batavia (3-1, 2-0) pulled away in the second half to beat St. Charles North 45-21 last week. Charlie Whelpley ran 17 times for 128 yards, caught five passes for 64 yards and threw a 29-yard completion on his only pass attempt. Ryan Boe, one of the area’s top quarterbacks, ran for two scores and passed for another. Three-star Illinois commit Joe Barna had a big night as Wheaton North (3-1, 2-0) as beat St. Charles East 35-14 last week. The edge rusher/tight end had two sacks, a forced fumble and a 29-yard TD catch.

No. 11 Hersey at Buffalo Grove, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Hersey (4-0, 0-0 Mid-Suburban East) has yet to be tested, outscoring its first four opponents 188-26 — including 109-0 in its last two games. Quarterback Colton Gumino and Northwestern-bound two-way star Carson Grove have been an effective pass-and-catch duo for the Huskies. Payton Diaz threw for 235 yards and ran for 50 more as Buffalo Grove (3-1, 0-0) beat Glenbrook North 30-18 last week.

Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

Naperville Central (3-1, 2-0 DuPage Valley) has allowed just 13 points in its three wins and 44 overall. Christian Kuta had an interception and recovered a fumble in last week’s 27-0 shutout of Waubonsie Valley. Logan Ellison, one of the state’s top kickers, added a pair of field goals. Neuqua Valley (2-2, 2-0) managed just 118 total yards last week against Naperville North. But the Wildcats still won 17-7 behind a defense led by sophomore Andrew Hoffmann, who had two interceptions.

Warren at Lake Zurich, 7 p.m. Friday

These are two of the four teams are tied for the North Suburban lead. After giving up 68 points in losses to Barrington and Maine South, Warren (2-2, 2-0) has allowed 24 in conference wins over Libertyville and Stevenson. The Blue Devils ran for more than 400 yards last week against Stevenson, led by Aaron Stewart’s 189 on 23 carries. Quarterback Nate Foster ran for 104 yards before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter. Lake Zurich (4-0, 2-0) has leaned on a defense that has allowed a league-low 33 points.

