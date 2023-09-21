Afternoon Edition: Bears GM downplays Halas Hall chaos

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Some of the best books out there are set in Chicago.

You’ve got fantastic titles like “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros and “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair, plus essential nonfiction reading like Mike Royko’s “Boss” and my WBEZ colleague Natalie Y. Moore’s book, “The South Side.”

Below, we’ve got the story behind one of the latest entries into the Chicago-set canon: “Malcolm Kid and the Perfect Song,” a graphic novel about a teen’s mission to save a jazz musician’s soul. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Jason Lieser and Mark Potash

An eventful week: Bears general manager Ryan Poles stepped in front of reporters Thursday and said that the organization is not “panicking” or “flinching” amid a slow start, the sudden resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams and quarterback Justin Fields venting frustration about being over-coached. “The beautiful thing about our organization is we’re solution-oriented,” Poles said after a chaotic Wednesday.

About that resignation: Williams, 53, resigned Wednesday after missing at least a week because of what the Bears called a personal issue. He did not travel with the team for its game last weekend. The circumstances surrounding Williams’ exit remain murky. Most notably, the Bears’ only comment on Williams’ departure was a terse statement in a news release. The team also took the unusual step of denying rumors that spread online about a law enforcement raid at Halas Hall.

Problems on deck: The winless Bears play two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday. It’s not expected to go well for our guys.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Former Sun-Times editor Jim Hoge. Sun-Times File

Former Sun-Times editor, journalism pioneer remembered : James Hoge helped usher in a golden age of Chicago journalism by hiring young talent and signing off on ambitious investigative projects, including the Mirage Tavern undercover sting. The newspaper would win six Pulitzer Prizes under his watch. Mr. Hoge died Tuesday in New York City. He was 87.



: James Hoge helped usher in a golden age of Chicago journalism by hiring young talent and signing off on ambitious investigative projects, including the Mirage Tavern undercover sting. The newspaper would win six Pulitzer Prizes under his watch. Mr. Hoge died Tuesday in New York City. He was 87. Tipped workers speak on wage raise : A proposal to raise tipped workers’ wages over five years — until it matches Chicago’s regular minimum wage — could be approved next month by the City Council. When we spoke with tipped workers Wednesday, some expressed excitement, while others were worried about job security.



: A proposal to raise tipped workers’ wages over five years — until it matches Chicago’s regular minimum wage — could be approved next month by the City Council. When we spoke with tipped workers Wednesday, some expressed excitement, while others were worried about job security. Scrapping INVEST South/West’s name, but not its aims : A top aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson said the INVEST South/West development program on the South and West sides, a hallmark of the Lori Lightfoot administration, is perceived as “an unfulfilled promise” and would be rebranded.



: A top aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson said the INVEST South/West development program on the South and West sides, a hallmark of the Lori Lightfoot administration, is perceived as “an unfulfilled promise” and would be rebranded. Free COVID-19 tests : Starting Monday, you’ll be able to get free COVID-19 tests from the federal government, with a limit of four tests per household. The aim is to avoid shortages during a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.



: Starting Monday, you’ll be able to get free COVID-19 tests from the federal government, with a limit of four tests per household. The aim is to avoid shortages during a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Ferrero opens sweet innovation center: The sweet-packaged food company opened its new Innovation Center and North America Research and Development Labs in the Marshall Field and Co. building this week. Researchers there will work on developing new confectionary and packaged food products.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Artist Luyu works on the mural “Sweet Dreams.” Robert Herguth/Sun-Times; provided

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

For this week’s public art spotlight, we’re stopping by Pilsen, where a recently painted mural doesn’t just celebrate sweets, it aims to express how sugary treats can make us feel good.

“In this piece, my character dons a whipped cream Teddy bear costume, cradling a bubble tea,” says Luyu, the artist who painted the piece on a viaduct on Racine Avenue near 16th Street in August as part of a larger effort to beautify the space.

Luyu says she’s from Chengdu, China, “and my journey has taken me across continents to Memphis and eventually to Chicago.” The mural, titled “Sweet Dreams,” was her “first foray into spray paint and mural creation.”

“Desserts have been a constant source of comfort throughout my life, invoking nostalgia and emotion,” Luyu says of her work in Pilsen.

“It’s fascinating how the sweetness of life can be intertwined with joyful and challenging moments, much like the bittersweetness of indulging in a lovely treat,” she said.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Austin Paramore holds a copy of his graphic novel “Malcolm Kid and the Perfect Song.” Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

Austin Paramore is the proud author of the recently released young adult graphic novel “Malcolm Kid and the Perfect Song” about a high school musician on a mission to help a cursed jazz musician whose soul is stuck inside a keyboard.

Paramore, 30, grew up in Bronzeville learning the jazz saxophone and drew inspiration from his experience, as well as the history of the neighborhood — which fostered such legendary musicians as Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke and Herbie Hancock.

And, like a jazz artist, Paramore found himself improvising to get the story he wanted to tell out of his head and onto bookshelves. Paramore’s book, which is illustrated by Sarah Bollinger, was published by ONI Press and can be found at local comic book and book stores, as well as on Amazon.

Reviews have been positive.

“It’s nice to see something I put out in the world that’s making people smile,” said Paramore.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What are you most looking forward to about autumn in Chicago this year?

