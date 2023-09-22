Horoscope for Friday, September 22, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 3:30p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn. The fall equinox occurs at 11:49 PM PDT.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will need more sleep in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, your focus on close friends, partners and spouses will increase now. Actually, because you have more objectivity to see your role in these relationships, you can make improvements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The back-to-school fever has captured you, which is why you’re keen to work and be productive. This determination to achieve results will last for several weeks, so roll up your sleeves and get ready. You will also work to get healthier.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

And just like that, you’re in play mode! Enjoy this feeling because it will last for a few weeks. Basically, you want to put your own needs and wants first because you want to have fun and the freedom to express yourself. Great time for social outings, vacations and sports!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Home, family and your private world will become a greater priority now and in in the next few weeks. This could be because you’re focused on a parent more than usual. You might also be dealing with some kind of chaos or increased activity at home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Starting today, the pace of your days will accelerate with a busy schedule of short trips, appointments, errands plus increased activity with siblings and relatives. Oh yes, you’re on the go! This is a good time to buy wardrobe treasures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

“Show me the money!” Today you have a stronger focus on money, earnings and cash flow. This focus will continue for the next few weeks as you look for ways to boost your income, as well as ways to organize the possessions that you already own. Time to clean up your act.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the sun moves into your sign to stay for four weeks. (Happens only once a year.) This will boost your energy and give you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. Your confidence will be stronger, and you will attract people and favorable situations to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Welcome a chance to cocoon, meditate and cogitate in the next few weeks because this is what you can do as you wait for your birthday to arise. Think about what you want to achieve in your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Write down a few happy goals or wishes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your popularity will increase over the next few weeks. You will have more contact with friends, as well as more interaction with clubs and organizations. Enjoy this increased socialization. Think about your goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Starting today, the sun is at the top of your chart for the next four weeks, shining down on you and casting you in a flattering spotlight. You’ll look attractive to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, even if you don’t do anything different. Use this to your advantage!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your desire to travel and explore your world is growing now and will continue for the next few weeks. If possible, take a trip somewhere because this is what you want to do. You need a change of scenery. You can also expand your world through learning something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Life will be more intense in the next few weeks. You will also be more passionate. It’s time to come to terms with your values and what really matters in life. This might also include how you handle debt and deal with shared property.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Bonnie Hunt (1961) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, fun-loving and a great communicator. People love your positive, upbeat quirkiness. This is a slower-paced year. It’s time to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and what makes you happy. You might also have a strong focus on relationships.

