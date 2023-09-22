Big Game Hunting: QB edge seems to have swung Irish’s way in rematch against Buckeyes

The green jerseys are coming to Notre Dame Stadium. Insert exclamation point here.

Look, this always is a big deal. Fans of the Irish absolutely love the green tops, unless they completely hate them. Media are contractually bound to make outsized fusses about them despite the fact the average major college football program in 2023 has approximately 37,000 uniform combinations.

The Irish are wearing green! By God, it’s really happening!

OK, we’ve performed our duty on that front. Now let’s get down to business on No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC 5, 780-AM), the biggest game of Week 4 and as high-profile a contest as we’ll see all September. It’s a reputation-maker for a pair of College Football Playoff hopefuls that went toe-to-toe last season in Columbus, with the Buckeyes winning 21-10. One major difference in South Bend: The quarterback edge seemingly has swung from the Buckeyes last year, with C.J. Stroud, to the Irish this time, with Sam Hartman.

Can Hartman, a transfer from Wake Forest, carry his team to a win that could vault the Irish into the top five?

“I think, in his mind, he has played in games like this,” his coach, Marcus Freeman, said. “He’s played in some big games at Wake Forest. This moment won’t be too big for Sam.”

And what about his counterpart, OSU’s Kyle McCord? No one is questioning McCord’s arm — nor his embarrassment of receiving targets, led by the best wideout in all the land, Marvin Harrison Jr. — but a game of this magnitude, in front of a hostile crowd, will be a lot for the junior to process. Both defenses are strong, each allowing yardage in the low 200s per game, but the Irish might feel better about their chances of rattling the opposing QB. It’s probably riskier, for example, to send blitzes at the 24-year-old Hartman, who has made a career out of getting rid of the ball quickly.

Did we mention that Freeman bleeds green? As opposed to scarlet, the color he wore as a Buckeyes linebacker. For both Freeman and Hartman, green means go get the kind of signature win that comes with true stardom.

“It’s a big game,” Hartman said. “To shy away from that is foolish.”

Shy away? Not here. Irish, 27-24.

OTHER WEEK 4 PICKS

FSU’s Jordan Travis has been in full control. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

No. 4 Florida State (-1½) at Clemson (11 a.m., ABC 7 ): Nobody wins at Clemson. FSU doesn’t win against Clemson anywhere, period, having gone 0-for-7 against the Tigers since Jameis Winston was at quarterback. But give me this Jordan Travis-led Seminoles passing game all night. Offensively, the Tigers are too iffy. ’Noles, 31-24.

Tulsa (+4) at Northern Illinois (11 a.m., CBSSN): Despite being blown out twice in a row, Tulsa managed to move the football against both Washington and Oklahoma. That’s something to build on against the Huskies, whose own offense has been curiously absent. Tulsa, 30-26.

Florida Atlantic (+15½) at Illinois (2:30 p.m., BTN): The Owls took a huge setback last weekend when quarterback Casey Thompson — a former double-digit-game starter at both Texas and Nebraska — tore an ACL. The Illini get the good day they need, 38-17.

No. 15 Ole Miss (+7) at No. 13 Alabama (2:30 p.m., CBS 2): Anybody else still remember Tua Tagovailoa? Mac Jones? Bryce Young? The Crimson Tide can’t throw the ball, which is strange to say but true. Rebels in an upset that gets everybody talking.

No. 19 Colorado (+21) at No. 10 Oregon (2:30 p.m., ABC 7): There’s a QB getting ready to go wild, and his name isn’t Shedeur Sanders. Say hello to Bo Nix’s Heisman Trophy candidacy, everybody. Ducks by 24.

No. 14 Oregon State (-3) at No. 21 Washington State (6 p.m., FOX 32): Cougars QB Cam Ward remains one of the college game’s best-kept secrets. Dude is a winner. Wazzu gets it done, 27-26.

Minnesota (-11½) at Northwestern (6:30 p.m., BTN): The Wildcats can’t run the football — at all — and can’t stop the run. Is 2-10 inevitable at this point? Gophers, 20-7.

My favorite favorite: Maryland (-7) at Michigan State (2:30 p.m., NBC 5, Peacock): Don’t sell the Terrapins short. These guys can hit big plays on anybody, especially a nonexistent pass defense like the Spartans’.

My favorite underdog: No. 24 Iowa (+14½) at No. 7 Penn State (6:30 p.m., CBS 2): The Hawkeyes have held their own just fine against Penn State throughout the Kirk Ferentz era. There’s no reason this meeting should be different. Nittany Lions win, Hawkeyes cover.

Last week: 8-0 straight-up, 5-3 against the spread.

Season to date: 17-5 straight-up, 12-9-1 against the spread.

