Horoscope for Saturday, September 23, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn. The fall equinox occurs at 1:49 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you’re high visibility and you make an excellent impression on others. They see you as successful and affluent (even if you aren’t). This is a good day to go after what you want. Don’t hesitate to take the initiative, because it’s all systems go!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You couldn’t pick a better day to plan a trip or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. The energy today is positive, in addition to which it’s ideal for initiating new things and exploring new ideas, especially related to higher learning.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances will go in your favor. Don’t be afraid to initiate these exchanges because you will benefit. This is your time of harvest (throughout the year), which means where you have planted well, you will succeed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with close friends, spouses and partners will go well because people are prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with each other. This is why negotiations will be mutually beneficial. This is a good day to look at new angles.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related travel might be initiated or take place for many of you. This is a particularly good day for group efforts and group discussions. Even your health will feel more buoyant and vigourous. (This is timely because you are busy and energetic!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A playful, creative day! Although this is a good day to initiate creative projects, it’s also a wonderful day to play and socialize. Enjoy museums, fairs, social outings, sports events and playful activities with kids. Great day to slip away on a vacation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Stock the fridge because you might entertain at home today. Certainly, it’s a wonderful day for any gathering at home be it family or friends. People will be in a good mood and be generous to each other. Meanwhile, with Mars and the sun in your sign, you’re bursting with energy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re happy to be more low key today; nevertheless, you will enjoy schmoozing and talking to others, especially stimulating conversations about other countries, politics and religion. Everyone has their own view! Fortunately, bosses, parents and people in authority look upon you very favorably right now. (Maybe even romantically?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are high-energy today. You feel sociable and ready to talk to friends, groups and organizations. In fact, you feel very much in charge. That’s why financial discussions or talks that might help you earn more money or boost your earnings will be most appropriate. Go get ’em Tiger!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a strong day for you. The moon is in your sign, and it is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel optimistic, freedom loving and confident! Furthermore, the moon in your sign gives you a slight edge of good luck. Grab the baton and run!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might like a quiet day with a bit of solitude or some time alone. However, there is a strong chance that some kind of gathering — family or friends — will take place where you live. You might want to stock the fridge so you’re prepared. (It makes life easier.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a friend or a member of a group will be meaningful for you today. In fact, it might further your idealism about a cause, especially something that is charitable or philanthropic. You might also want to improve the conditions of coworkers or people connected to your work.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Anthony Mackie (1978) shares your birthday. You appreciate beauty, and, personally, you have a strong inner strength. Your enthusiasm for what appeals to you endears you to others. This is a wonderful year to socialize! Express your creativity and explore whatever appeals. Old friends may reappear. Travel is possible.

