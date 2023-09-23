Polling Place: Is Justin Fields the long-term answer for the Bears at quarterback?

You probably haven’t noticed, but Chicago seems to be developing something along the order of a Justin Fields obsession.

He’s going to be great. He’s going to be terrible. Wait, did he just throw another interception? And so on.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know if Fields is the long-term answer for the Bears at quarterback.

“He’s not the answer for my flag football team,” @revot14 commented.

“It’s hard to tell if it’s Fields, the coaches or that the offensive line stinks,” @pamela_abrell wrote.

Why does it have to be just one?

Also, we asked if you’ve already given up on the Bears being competitive this season.

“Yes,” @Paspalasndn answered. “This has been a failed rebuild.”

According to @thebreeze68, “They have a legit shot of going 0-17. They are horrible in every phase: ownership, coaching, players, etc. Not one bright spot.”

Last, because this wasn’t torture enough, we asked how Sunday’s Bears-Chiefs game will go. The Bears are 12½-point underdogs.

“What about the other three quarters?” @RonaldVoigt4 cracked.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Is Justin Fields the long-term answer for the Bears at quarterback?

Upshot: It’s amazing how far Fields’ reputation has fallen over two measly games. Come to think of it, we watched those games, too. It’s not amazing at all.

Poll No. 2: Have you already given up on the Bears being competitive this season?

Upshot: Does both starting and finishing every game count as competitive? No? Then what does? Where is the bar? Oh, this is going to be a long few months.

Poll No. 3: The Bears are 12½-point underdogs against the Chiefs, the biggest spread in any NFL Week 3 game. Your pick?

Upshot: Little-known fact — the Bears could have drafted Patrick Mahomes back in 2017. Ah, well. Who needs him?

