The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
College Sports Sports

Luke Altmyer bounces back, leads Illinois comeback win over Florida Atlantic

Altmyer threw a touchdown pass and ran for another and Isaiah Williams caught eight passes for 120 yards to lead Illinois to a 23-17 victory.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Luke Altmyer bounces back, leads Illinois comeback win over Florida Atlantic
Florida_Atlantic_Illinois_Football.jpg

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer scrambles away from Florida Atlantic defensive end Chris Jones on Saturday in Champaign.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

CHAMPAIGN — Luke Altmyer threw a touchdown pass and ran for another and Isaiah Williams caught eight passes for 120 yards to lead Illinois to a 23-17 win over Florida Atlantic in a non-conference game Saturday.

It was a bounce-back game for Altmyer, who threw four interceptions in the 30-13 loss to Penn State last week and was benched in the fourth quarter. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 303 yards and wasn’t picked off.

Florida Atlantic’s Daniel Richardson, in his first start after Casey Thompson suffered a season-ending ACL tear, completed 28 of 49 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Richardson was intercepted in the end zone by Nicario Harper early in the fourth quarter.

After falling behind 10-0, the Illini (2-2) rallied to lead 14-10 at halftime and pulled away from Florida Atlantic (1-3) in the third quarter before the Owls scored a late touchdown.

Aidan Laughery scored on a 2-yard run early in the quarter, capping an eight-play, 94-yard drive that included a 45-yard pass from Altmyer to Williams. Caleb Griffin added a 44-yard field goal later in the quarter.

After committing five turnovers against Penn State, the Illinois offense started slowly.

The Illini marched to the Owls’ 19 on their first drive, then turned the ball over on downs.

On Illinois’ second possession, Altmyer was sacked by Xavier Peters, fumbled, and Jayden Williams recovered for the Owls at the Illinois 28. That led to a 22-yard field goal by Logan Lupo that gave Florida Atlantic a 3-0 lead.

After an Owls’ touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Richardson to LaJohntay Wester, Illinois got back into the game on a trick play. Altmyer took a pitch on a reverse flea flicker and threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Griffin Moore.

Illinois grabbed a 14-10 halftime lead on a 7-yard run by Altmyer that capped an 8-play, 85-yard drive.,

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida Atlantic: Wester, the Owls’ career reception leader, was as good as advertised. He had 13 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Illinois: The Illini defense finally looked like the nationally ranked Illinois defense of 2022, holding Florida Atlantic to 97 yards on the ground.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic: After a bye week, the Owls will play host to Tulsa on Oct.7.

Illinois: The Illini will play at Purdue next Saturday.

Next Up In College Sports
Big Game Hunting: QB edge seems to have swung Irish’s way in rematch against Buckeyes
No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Notre Dame each look to make a statement
Noah Eagle continues rapid ascent calling NBC’s ‘Big Ten Saturday Night’
Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies at 66
Michigan State intends to fire football coach Mel Tucker
Illinois football is an ugly mess … and still good enough to win the Big Ten West
The Latest
Sweden v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe reflects on career with USWNT ahead of final match at Soldier Field
“By a mile, what we’ve done off the field [is what I’ll be most proud of,]” Rapinoe said. “That has made a lasting impact.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Lincoln Park’s Cam Toussaint (2) passes the ball against Senn at Winnemac Stadium.
High School Football
Rising Lincoln Park beats Senn to remain unbeaten
The Lions stayed perfect and became IHSA playoff-eligible by shutting out Senn 28-0 Saturday at Winnemac Stadium.
By Mike Clark
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Julian Merryweather cleans up his mess after Tommy Hottovy’s visit
Until Merryweather was able to escape his bases-loaded jam, sealing a scoreless inning in an eventual 6-3 win, the litany of reliever injury updates Saturday were top of mind.
By James Fegan
 
Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Marcus Stroman ended up starting against the Rockies on Saturday
Stroman allowed three runs in three innings in his first start back from the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
White_Sox_Red_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Dylan Cease hurls gem, Luis Robert Jr. hits 311-foot homer in ninth to lift White Sox
White Sox defeat Red Sox 1-0 in steady rain at Fenway Park
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 