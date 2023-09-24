White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens lands on IL

BOSTON — Right-hander Jesse Scholtens, who made 11 starts while posting a 1-9 record and 5.29 ERA, won’t make his final start of the season after landing on the injured list with a left calf strain.

Righty Declan Cronin, who made six relief appearances for the Sox over two stints this season — allowing 10 runs in 7 2⁄ 3 innings — returns from Charlotte for the last six games of the season. Cronin had been on the injured list with blister problems. At Charlotte, Cronin was 3-0 with a 3.83 ERA with two saves in 51 2/2 innings.

This was the first season in the majors for Scholtens, 29, who along with Touki Toussaint (4-6, 5.11 starts) filled gaps in the rotation following the trades of starters Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. Toussaint made 15 starters, posting a 5.63 ERA in those.