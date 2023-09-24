The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
NFL Sports

Packers rally to 18-17 win over Saints

Green Bay’s comeback began after New Orleans lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury.

By  Steve Megargee | Associated Press
   
SHARE Packers rally to 18-17 win over Saints
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reacts after rushing for a first down against the New Orleans Saints.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reacts after rushing for a first down against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Ludtke/AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love rallied Green Bay from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit in his first career home start — a comeback that began after New Orleans lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury — and the Packers stunned the Saints 18-17 on Sunday.

The Packers (2-1) scored 18 points in the final 11 minutes to win their 11th consecutive home opener, the NFL’s longest active streak. They took the lead on Love’s 8-yard pass to Romeo Doubs in the right corner of the end zone with 2:56 left.

Carr’s backup, Jameis Winston, drove the Saints (2-1) into scoring position, but Blake Grupe’s 46-yard field-goal attempt with just over a minute left sailed wide right. It was the first career miss in seven attempts for Grupe, a rookie who played in college at Arkansas State and Notre Dame.

New Orleans led 17-0 when Carr left with a shoulder injury in the third quarter after one of Rashan Gary’s career-high three sacks. That set the stage for Love to spark the type of rally that his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, orchestrated on this field so many times.

Love was making his fourth career start but first at home as he takes over for Rodgers, a four-time MVP who was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason. The fourth-year pro from Utah State went 22 of 44 for 259 yards with one touchdown pass, a TD run and an interception.

Green Bay became the third team in the past 30 years to win after being shut out 17-0 or worse through three quarters. The others were Carolina against Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 2018, and Tennessee against the New York Giants on Nov. 26, 2006.

Anders Carlson’s 38-yard field goal with 11 minutes left began Green Bay’s comeback.

On the Packers’ next possession, Love faked a handoff to Patrick Taylor before running into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Love connected with Samori Toure on a 2-point conversion to make it 17-11 with 6:58 remaining.

The Packers forced a three-and-out and took over at their 20 with 5:23 remaining. A 24-yard scramble by Love and a 30-yard completion to Jayden Reed set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Winston threw a 28-yard completion to Chris Olave and connected with him again two plays later on a 10-yard gain that put the Saints in field-goal range.

The Saints had taken their big lead by scoring touchdowns on Carr’s 8-yard pass to Jimmy Graham and Rashid Shaheed’s 76-yard punt return. Grupe’s 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half made it 17-0.

Green Bay won without five key contributors: cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). Bakhtiari and Jones were missing their second straight games, while Watson has yet to play this season.

INJURIES

Saints: RG Cesar Ruiz left with a concussion in the first half.

Packers: LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and CB Carrington Valentine (biceps) left the game. Valentine, a rookie seventh-round pick from Kentucky, was making his first career start. OT Zach Tom hurt his knee late in the game.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Packers: Host Detroit on Thursday night.

Next Up In NFL
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson leaves Chiefs game with hamstring problem
Halftime: Chiefs destroying Bears 34-0 as QB Justin Fields has 40 yards passing, INT
Vikings drop to 0-3 after 28-24 loss to Chargers
Dolphins score most points by any team since 1966 in 70-20 win over Broncos
Lions get 20-6 win over Falcons
Usher set for Super Bowl halftime, promises ‘a show unlike anything else’ he’s done
The Latest
1446730583.jpg
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson leaves Chiefs game with hamstring problem
The Bears were already playing without slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand in the season-opening loss to the rival Packers.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears
Halftime: Chiefs destroying Bears 34-0 as QB Justin Fields has 40 yards passing, INT
The Bears punted on their first three possessions and fumbled on the fourth.
By Jason Lieser
 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Vikings drop to 0-3 after 28-24 loss to Chargers
The road looks rough for Minnesota. Only four teams since 1990 have made the playoffs after an 0-3 start: the Chargers (1992), Detroit (1995), Buffalo (1998) and Houston (2018).
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.
NFL
Dolphins score most points by any team since 1966 in 70-20 win over Broncos
The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washington scored 72 points against the Giants.
By Associated Press
 
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Lions get 20-6 win over Falcons
The Lions (2-1) earned a much-needed win after following a hype-fueling victory at Kansas City with a deflating loss at home to Seattle.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 