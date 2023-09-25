The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Better public safety, transit will make Englewood redevelopment easier

Investing in policing and public transportation would bring back Englewood in its heyday, when a streetcar ride to 63rd and Halsted was as exciting as a trip downtown.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Better public safety, transit will make Englewood redevelopment easier
This file photo from September 2022 shows an old firehouse that once housed Engine Company 84 being repurposed for a new development under the former INVEST South/West initiative at 6204 S. Green St. in Englewood. Bette policing and public transit would make redevelopment easier, a reader writes.

This file photo from September 2022 shows an old Englewood firehouse being repurposed under the former INVEST South/West initiative at 6204 S. Green St. Better policing and public transit in Englewood would make redevelopment easier, a reader writes.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Growing up in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, I recall a streetcar ride to 63rd and Halsted was as exciting as a trip downtown, and the Englewood train station offered a ride to anywhere in our country. If Kenya Merritt, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deputy mayor of business and neighborhood development, is seeking investment opportunities in Englewood (“Johnson’s team will scrap Invest South/West name, but not its aims,” Sept. 22) she might consider the investments made in Englewood’s heyday but not seen since: a capable police force assuring security and a public transportation system comparable to the service of yesterday’s streetcars.

Such investments would hasten the “vibrant commercial corridors and reliable transportation” Merritt desires, and need not take “five to seven years to show themselves.”

William O’Neill, Near West Side

Making math more confusing

As a retired language arts teacher from Ohio, I shook my head over “How CPS Is Hoping to Fix Its Math Problem” with the district-wide use of Skyline curriculum

Fifth-grade math teacher Erin Cleary had projected four separate prisms on a screen for the students to decide in small groups “Which one does not belong?” Without the benefit of seeing the image, the reader is left to presume that the prisms are somehow not similar. The students attempt to use math skills to determine the discrepancy between the four shapes. Ultimately the teacher reveals that the only difference is that three prisms have side measurements labeled in inches, while the fourth prism has sides labeled in centimeters!

Red flag!

The question “Which one does not belong?” clearly confuses by selecting the judgmental word “belong.” All four prisms “belong.” The metric system (centimeters, etc.) is in use by the rest of the planet for math and science. A less confusing, and better question for contemplation of this conundrum would be: “Which prism is different?” “Which prism is not similar to the others?” “Which prism is unlike the others?” etc.

After about 30-45 seconds with no answer, the teacher could suggest that the difference is a matter of wording.

If I had been a pupil in that classroom, I would have concluded that: I cannot trust math, I don’t like math, I cannot trust my teacher, etc.

Let’s be clear with our kids. Let’s give our kids an opportunity to understand and excel in math.

Judy Humphrys, Roscoe Village

Restaurant servers do well with tips

OK, we know what the minimum pay for a server is, but nobody talks about the average pay for a server. 

It’s like people want us to think they work for starvation wages, yet we know that many do very well in serving. That is why they do this horribly low-paying job.

A minimum wage in serving should be the minimum amount the server makes at the end of the day. Restaurants are already fighting for survival in many cases, too many cases, and a one-size mandate could jeopardize the viability of many of them. Higher prices or a surcharge can reduce or eliminate tipping altogether, and servers will be worse off for their efforts. 

The nice thing about tipping is that it incentivizes the workers to give their best service. A society should never try to remove incentives in the name of equality, fairness, or security.

Larry Craig, Wilmette 

Next Up In Commentary
Attacks on police officers are rising. The lawlessness must end.
Federal gun violence prevention office is a step forward to end the bloodshed
Remember to dial 211 for free health and social services help
In the end, Notre Dame came up a man short. How could Marcus Freeman let that happen?
Danes make bikes work; so can we
My ancestors fled pogroms. Chicago let them in and must do the same for migrants.
The Latest
A Chicago police officer watches on the street. Assaults on police officers must stop, and the public can help by demanding that violent suspects be held accountable, a retired suburban police chief writes.
Other Views
Attacks on police officers are rising. The lawlessness must end.
Some will say, “That’s part of the job,” but that is untrue. Politicians, the court system, and prosecutors must stop making it impossible for law enforcement to carry out their sworn duty, a retired police chief writes.
By Tom Weitzel
 
Vivianna Lopez, left, and Valerie Gaytan appeared on the CNBC show “American Greed” in 2021.
El Chapo
Another ‘cartel wife’ gets 3.5 years for hiding millions in drug money tied to El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel
The feds pointed out that the money was generated “through the sale of thousands of kilograms of drugs in the United States — drugs that harmed individuals and communities in countless ways.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Pruebas caseras de COVID-19 que indican un resultado positivo.
La Voz Chicago
Cómo solicitar pruebas caseras de COVID-19 por correo gratuitamente
Los pedidos se pueden realizar en internet a partir del lunes a través de COVIDtests.gov.
By Will Weissert | Associated Press
 
Estereomance es una agrupación mexicoestadounidense integrada por Paulina Reza, Adria del Valle y Manuel Calderón.
La Voz Chicago
Estereomance trae sus sonidos eclécticos por primera vez a Chicago
La banda fronteriza estará en Thalia Hall este 26 de septiembre abriendo la presentación del grupo argentino Bandalos Chinos.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Christopher Llewyn Ramirez, co-creador y co-director, escucha junto al resto del elenco al coordinador de lucha libre Luis “Aski” Palomino durante un ensayo de “LUCHA TEOTL” en el Goodman Theatre.
La Voz Chicago
Destinos trae 17 obras teatrales latinas a los escenarios de Chicago
El festival anual de teatro trae producciones locales e internacionales a casi una docena de espacios en Chicago. Aquí les presentamos algunos espectáculos destacados.
By Ambar Colón
 