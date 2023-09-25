15-year-old’s first king salmon is a boat record

Beck Radenbaugh, 15, of Lincoln Park, made the first Chinook he caught something extra special.
“First king salmon he’s ever caught in his life, and he catches the boat record, 24.04 pounds, an amazing beast of a fish,” his dad Matt emailed.
It’s that time of year.
They were fishing out of Montrose Harbor on Radenbaugh’s boat “Rteam2.”
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.
To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
The Latest
“Chris was born to be a receiver,” Morgan Park coach Chris James said.
Man disappoints his date by saying he isn’t interested in a relationship.
Maybe, just maybe, a national effort with the power of President Biden and the White House behind it can bypass congressional inaction and finally end the bloodshed.
The CTA’s $3.7 billion plan to extend rail service to 130th Street overlaps rail service already in place.
Since its launch in January, 211 has been contacted more than 70,000 times, mostly for assistance with housing and food security.