Monday, September 25, 2023
15-year-old’s first king salmon is a boat record

Beck Radenbaugh caught his first Chinook.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Beck Radenbaugh, 15, caught his first Chinook and it was a boat record to earn Fish of the Week honors.

Provided

Beck Radenbaugh, 15, of Lincoln Park, made the first Chinook he caught something extra special.

“First king salmon he’s ever caught in his life, and he catches the boat record, 24.04 pounds, an amazing beast of a fish,” his dad Matt emailed.

It’s that time of year.

They were fishing out of Montrose Harbor on Radenbaugh’s boat “Rteam2.”

