15-year-old’s first king salmon is a boat record

Beck Radenbaugh, 15, of Lincoln Park, made the first Chinook he caught something extra special.

“First king salmon he’s ever caught in his life, and he catches the boat record, 24.04 pounds, an amazing beast of a fish,” his dad Matt emailed.

It’s that time of year.

They were fishing out of Montrose Harbor on Radenbaugh’s boat “Rteam2.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

