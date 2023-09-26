Horoscope for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the classic day for a friend or a group to do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. Be prepared for anything. Meanwhile, most of this day is a moon alert, which means agree to nothing important! Restrict spending to food and gas. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful because your dealings with bosses, parents, teachers, the police and anyone in authority will be unpredictable. There’s no way you will know what will happen. Most of this day is a moon alert; plus, it’s a day full of surprises. Don’t volunteer for anything. (Wear water wings and avoid the deep end,)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans are unpredictable today. They might be changed, canceled, delayed — could be anything. Or perhaps you will suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so? Someone from afar might have surprising news.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s important to know that this is a poor day to make important financial decisions, especially about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance matters. Expect shortages, confusion and delays. And surprises! (Someone might let you down.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re a strong communicator right now and successful because you’re charming. Nevertheless, relations with partners and close friends (and perhaps bosses) are unpredictable today. Someone might throw you a curveball. Be ready for anything (which is impossible).

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

“Now hear this. Now hear this.” Do not make important financial decisions today. Do not shop for anything other than food and gas. Check the moon alert above. Meanwhile, your work routine will be interrupted. Equipment failures are likely. Protect your pet.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids. (Be aware of where they are at all times.) Social occasions might be canceled or changed. Double check and confirm details ahead of time. This is the classic day for sports accidents and upsets. Forewarned is forearmed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will be unpredictable. Be smart and stock the fridge so that you’re ready to deal with anything, including unexpected company. Small appliances might break down, or a minor breakage could occur. Do not shop for anything other than food and gas. (Food is always a comfort.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today; plus, slow down because this is an accident-prone day for you. This includes verbal gaffes as well as physical accidents. Therefore, think before you act or say anything. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Restrict spending to food and gas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might find money, you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Postpone important financial discussions for another day, especially about salaries. Don’t shop (except for food and gas). See moon alert above.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today is a crapshoot. Be careful in everything you say and do because it’s an accident-prone day and full of surprises. In addition to which, there is a moon alert for most of this day. Oy! Therefore, postpone important decisions for another day and restrict spending money to food and gas. Be smart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you, in part because unexpected things are happening behind the scenes. Short trips might be canceled. Unexpected news might make you frazzled. (Could be anything.) Be smart and go slowly and carefully. Don’t shop for anything other than food and gas. Don’t believe everything you hear.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Zoe Perry (1983) shares your birthday. You’re a perfectionist, which is why you are persevering, goal-oriented and hard-working. You can amaze others with your accomplishments. This is a year of service, especially to family. This means it’s important to take care of yourself so you can be a resource to others. Time for a makeover?

