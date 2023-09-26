White Sox’ Luis Robert to finish season on IL

Luis Robert Jr. will finish the season on the injured list after spraining his left knee in the White Sox’ 3-2 win against the Red Sox Sunday.

The Sox announced Tuesday that Robert hs a mild MCL sprain.

Robert exited shortly after coming up sore after a slide into second base to complete his 20th stolen base of the season. He played the outfield in the bottom of the first and then came out of the game and was evaluated Monday in Chicago.

Outfielder Tyler Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Robert’s spot on the roster.

Robert played in 145 games, falling short of his goal of 150. He batted .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS.

With 38 homers and 36 doubles Robert had a shot to reach 40 had he reached the 150 games marker. He finishes with a .264/.315/.542 batting line, an .857 OPS, 80 RBI and 90 runs scored. His last hit of the season Saturday traveled only 311 feet but landed near the right field pole at Fenway in the ninth inning of a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Robert joined Magglio Ordonez in 2001 as the only Sox to accomplish 35-plus doubles, 30-plus homers and 20-plus steals in a season. Robert and Mookie Betts are the only players this season with 35 or more homers and doubles.

Naquin batted .216/.294/.371 with three homers and a .665 OPS in 28 games after the Sox acquired him for cash from the Brewers on Aug. 7.

In seven major league seasons with the Indians, Reds and Mets, Naquin batted .264/.318/.444 with 61 homers. He has experience in center field but may be best suited for the corners.

The Sox also transferred right-hander Jimmy Lambert to the 60-day injured list.

