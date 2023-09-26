The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Steppenwolf Theatre’s Gary Sinise to receive honorary AARP award

Sinise, a co-founder of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, co-starred in “Apollo 13” and “Forrest Gump,” and led the cast of “NCIS: NY” for nine seasons.

By  Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
Gary Sinise will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award, recognized for his work through his Gary Sinise Foundation.

LOS ANGELES — Gary Sinise will receive an honorary AARP Award for his work through his foundation that supports military members and first responders.

The organization announced Tuesday that Sinise will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a ceremony on Oct. 25. The Emmy and Tony award winner will be recognized for his work through his Gary Sinise Foundation.

Sinise’s foundation — which launched in 2011 — honors military members, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Some of his charitable efforts include building adapted homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders, uplifting military members and families through entertainment, mental wellness programs and financial support in crucial moments.

Sinise, a co-founder of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, co-starred in “Apollo 13” and “Forrest Gump,” playing a seriously wounded Vietnam War veteran, and led the cast of “NCIS: NY” for nine seasons.

AARP also said 10 named Purpose Prize fellows will also be honored. Each of them will receive a $10,000 award to further the mission of their organization.

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said the recipients are “shining examples of a simple, yet profound truth.”

“When we find our sense of purpose — that certain something that gives us a reason to get up and get going every day — we not only give meaning to our own lives; we make the world a better place for everyone,” Jenkins said.

AARP also announced the return of its Inspire Award for a third year. The general public can vote for the AARP Purpose Prize winner they want to win the award, which grants the recipient an additional $10,000 for their organization.

