Wednesday, September 27, 2023
This is not your father’s Republican Party

Republicans are not doing their job to prevent a government shutdown. They pledge loyalty to someone who incited a riot against the Constitution.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters as Congress returns to work days before a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 26.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

What’s going on with our country? We used to have rules and leaders who adhered to them. Now it’s a free-for-all. All Republicans must pledge an oath to someone who incited a riot against the U.S. Constitution.

Republicans are not doing their job to prevent a shutdown. Their leader says, “If you don’t get everything you want, shut ‘em down.” A bunch of pathetic dogs, following, sniffing around, hoping to get a table scrap.

My father-in-law was a staunch Republican. He would not be today. This is not your fathers’ GOP.

Also noted: A federal anti- abortion ruling may seem right now, the holy, religious thing to do. But what happens if someone at the top is of another religion or beliefs, let’s say Taliban: We should also obey their religious rules, right? Right! Ladies, get those burkas ready.

I went to Catholic school, and they explained why the state needs to be separated from religious beliefs. When John F. Kennedy became president, everyone was afraid he would favor Catholicism. He didn’t. He was great, did the job that needed to be done.

Again I ask: What’s wrong with you so-called Republicans? 

Jackie Tinker, Des Plaines

Elected leaders, do you job!

House Republicans want to shut down the government, collapse our economy, and jam their right-wing agenda through Congress, slashing funding for everything from the WIC program for low-income moms and children to K-12 education, while at the same time advocating for anti-immigrant policies.

We will not stand for this! Our elected leaders need to do their job: Avoid a shutdown and pass a budget that lifts up children, families and our economy, including fully funding WIC and child care.

M.E. Johnson, Beverly

Wait staff at mercy of their customers

I am writing in response to Larry Craig’s recent letter (“Restaurant workers do well with tips”). He’s obviously never waited tables. I have and wish to enlighten him. A server can give excellent service and still not receive a decent tip. I have had full tables who have kept me running non-stop, only to leave a 10% tip, which was adequate back in the 1960s.

Bottom line: Unless there is a standard tipping scale that is automatically added to the check by the restaurant, servers are at the mercy of their customers regardless of how excellent their service is.

Regina Gomory, Crystal Lake

Instead of cash bail ‘experiment,’ have speedy trials

Why are we members of the public made participants in this experiment of the end of cash bail?

If there is sufficient evidence to charge someone, then bring a speedy trial. Then people will not languish in jail on unresolved charges. The U.S. Constitution guarantees a speedy trial.

What does the chief judge of the Cook County court system do if he is not paying attention to the failure to provide speedy trials? It seems to me he should be held accountable, rather than putting alleged violent felons back into the public. The public will pay the price, not the lax judicial system.

Jim Halas, Norridge

