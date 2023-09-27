DCFS caring for abandoned baby girl found in West Town: CPD
The girl, about 1, was said to be in good condition after being found at 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street, police said.
The state child welfare agency is now caring for an abandoned baby girl found Tuesday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.
Police were called to the 1800 block of West Ohio Street about 3:50 p.m. when someone found the baby, about one, in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street, police said.
Officers took her to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition. She is currently in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
