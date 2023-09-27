The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
2 dead in I-57 rollover: ISP

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes near 99th Street, according to an Illinois State Police trooper.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Two people were killed and third person was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Interstate 57 near 99th Street.

All inbound lanes of Interstate 57 are open after a double fatal crash overnight near 99th Street.

A single vehicle went out of control, hit a light pole and flipped over about 2:30 a.m., killing two people inside, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando.

One person was dead on the scene, and the second person was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Korando. A third person in the car was injured and also taken to an area hospital.

As of 7 a.m. the inbound lanes near 99th Street were open after being diverted off at 111th Street.

Further details were not immediately available.

