2 dead in I-57 rollover: ISP

All inbound lanes of Interstate 57 are open after a double fatal crash overnight near 99th Street.
A single vehicle went out of control, hit a light pole and flipped over about 2:30 a.m., killing two people inside, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando.
One person was dead on the scene, and the second person was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Korando. A third person in the car was injured and also taken to an area hospital.
As of 7 a.m. the inbound lanes near 99th Street were open after being diverted off at 111th Street.
Further details were not immediately available.
