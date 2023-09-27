2 dead in I-57 rollover: ISP

All inbound lanes of Interstate 57 are open after a double fatal crash overnight near 99th Street.

A single vehicle went out of control, hit a light pole and flipped over about 2:30 a.m., killing two people inside, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando.

One person was dead on the scene, and the second person was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Korando. A third person in the car was injured and also taken to an area hospital.

As of 7 a.m. the inbound lanes near 99th Street were open after being diverted off at 111th Street.

Further details were not immediately available.