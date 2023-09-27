The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
NFL Entertainment and Culture Sports

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce stays quiet about relationship with Taylor Swift

Kelce said it was “awesome” how everyone treated Swift at Arrowhead Stadium.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Chiefs’ Travis Kelce stays quiet about relationship with Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring against the Bears.

Travis Kelce wants to talk about football, not Taylor Swift.

Ed Zurga/AP

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs’ victory over the Bears “pretty bold” but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer.

Speaking on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” that premiered Wednesday morning, Kelce discussed Swift’s well-publicized appearance in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with his family during Sunday’s 41-10 victory. The 12-time Grammy Award winner sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, and yelled during the game.

Kelce said it was “awesome” how everyone treated Swift in the suite and added that they all had great things to say about her.

“She looked amazing,” he added. “Everybody was talking about her and in a great light. And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce and Swift were seen leaving the stadium together after the game, with the two-time Super Bowl winner joking that they “slid off into the getaway car.”

Kelce acknowledged the widespread interest linking him with Swift, adding that he has seen paparazzi outside his home. Her appearance before and after the game spiked jersey sales for the All-Pro tight end, with sportswear and fan merchandise company Fanatics telling The Associated Press that his was one of the top five-selling NFL players Sunday.

“Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Kelce said.

Though both already are in the media spotlight, Kelce said he wanted to respect both of their personal lives and keep the discussion focused on football.

“I know I brought all this attention to me, right?” he said. “You know, I enjoyed every second of it. ... I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. ... Moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying all right, now, will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Related

Next Up In NFL
Bears QB Justin Fields looks for ‘bright side’ of early-season struggles
Matt Eberflus: Plan is for me to call Bears defensive plays all year
Bears sign CB Joejuan Williams off Vikings’ practice squad
Chiefs-Bears game gets TV ratings boost thanks to Taylor Swift sighting
First-and-10: If C.J. Stroud can do it, why can’t Justin Fields?
NFL power rankings: The Dolphins used to be the Bears. So what changed?
The Latest
A photo of Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Chiefs.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields looks for ‘bright side’ of early-season struggles
Fields ranks 31st in passer rating and completion percentage and 29th in yards passing through three games.
By Jason Lieser
 
Larry Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the Chicago Police Department, has expressed support for mental health workers to help respond to some 911 calls.
City Hall
City Council poised to confirm Police Supt. Larry Snelling by unanimous vote
Snelling will now have to confront the alarming surge of robberies and vehicular theft that has residents of North Side neighborhoods like Bucktown, Wicker Park, Lincoln Park, Old Town and Lakeview up in arms.
By Fran Spielman
 
AP23270498618564.jpg
Theater
Jasmine Amy Rogers to star in ‘BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical’ world premiere in Chicago
Rogers will portray the title character in the new musical set for its pre-Broadway run at the CIBC Theatre.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Matt Eberflus said he’ll call defensive plays the rest of the season.
Bears
Matt Eberflus: Plan is for me to call Bears defensive plays all year
In two games with Eberlfus as coordinator, the Bears have allowed 68 points, the third-most in the NFL.
By Patrick Finley
 
The spotted lanternfly, an the invasive insect inch-long insect with distinctive black spots and bright red and yellow coloring, was spotted in Illinois for the first time on Sept. 26, 2023.
Environment
Spotted lanternfly found in Illinois for the first time
If you see the bug, take a photo, squish it and then report it to the state Agriculture Department.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 