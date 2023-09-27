The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease

Peptic ulcer disease can be dangerous, leading to bleeding and emergency situations such as perforation of the ulcer through the stomach.

By  Associated Press
   
MARIA SHERMAN, AP Music Writer
SHARE Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share a microphone on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share a microphone during a concert in August at Wrigley Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

LOS ANGELES — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor’s advice.

The Boss, who last week celebrated his 74th birthday, is “steadily recovering” from peptic ulcer disease, a press release read. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the remainder of this year’s tour has been pushed to next year.

Earlier this month, Springsteen announced that he would be postponing all of his September 2023 dates while he was treated for symptoms related to the disease, which causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen and the E Street Band played two sold-out shows at Wrigley Field in early August.

Those postponed shows included stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

The newly postponed shows include Canadian dates and a West Coast run of Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Rescheduled concerts will be announced this week and will take place at the original venues.

Related

Peptic ulcer disease can be dangerous, leading to bleeding and emergency situations such as perforation of the ulcer through the stomach. Typical treatment uses common drugs called proton pump inhibitors, such as Prilosec, which can help heal the ulcers within four to six weeks. People who are treated “recover completely from peptic ulcer disease,” Dr. Lawrence Kosinski of the American Gastroenterological Association told AP.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said in a short statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

News of Springsteen’s illness first emerged in May of this year, when he postponed three dates.

Springsteen’s 2023 tour, his first in six years, kicked off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, before 20,000 fans who mostly stood through the 28-song arena show that included staples like “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Rosalita,” “Promised Land” and “Backstreets.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Late-night TV shows announce return after writers strike ends
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce stays quiet about relationship with Taylor Swift
Jasmine Amy Rogers to star in ‘BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical’ world premiere in Chicago
Dear Abby: Older husband is cold, distant and probably gay
Horoscope for Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Steppenwolf Theatre’s Gary Sinise to receive honorary AARP award
The Latest
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue vows to ‘keep scratching and clawing’
The Bears are dead last in the league with one sack this season. Strangely, though, they’re in the top half of the league — 15th — in both quarterback knockdown percentage and hurry percentage.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_116018518.jpg
Crime
New ATF boss in Chicago setting up ‘intelligence center’ to solve more gun crimes
Christopher Amon is working with the Chicago Police Department to create a Crime Gun Intelligence Center to better trace the history of guns taken off the street.
By Jon Seidel
 
Attendees walk down the closed section of Logan Blvd at the Logan Square Farmers Market, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
News
Logan Square Farmers Market expands road closure to include unlicensed vendors
The closure on Logan Boulevard, which took effect Sunday, has expanded from Sacramento Avenue to Richmond Street to accommodate 45 “DIY” vendors.
By David Struett
 
Asistentes ondean banderas en el desfile de Independencia de México en la Calle 26 de La Villita el 16 de septiembre de 2023. | Pat Nabong/Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
1 de cada 5 personas en Chicago es de origen mexicano, censo
El grupo constituye la mayoría de los que se identifican como hispanos o latinos en Chicago, según el análisis de WBEZ.
By Amy Qin | WBEZ
 
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan wears a mask while standing in front of a microphone.
Michael Madigan
Time to reshingle? Michael Madigan’s name stripped from property tax law firm he helped found
One marketing expert compared the decision to retire the Madigan & Getzendanner brand, which bears the name of the indicted ex-Illinois House speaker, with ValuJet Airlines’ decision 30 years ago to change its name after a plane crash.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 