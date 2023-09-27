Afternoon Edition: Illinois tried — and failed — to combat racial bias during traffic stops

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

On any given school day, you’ll find a crossing guard at any intersection, halting traffic and making sure students are traveling to and from class without any issues.

It’s a big responsibility, as it also falls on these guards to look for any potential dangers to students in addition to vehicles.

Below, we’ll introduce you to Xavier Williams, a supervisor for Chicago Public Schools’ Safe Passage program, who, along with his team of crossing guards, is watching out for Chicago’s students as if they were his own grandchildren. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Matt Kiefer | WBEZ; Taylor Moore and Jim Ylisela | Investigative Project on Race and Equity

Sen. Obama’s signature law: Twenty years ago, former President Barack Obama, then a state senator from the South Side, sponsored groundbreaking legislation to combat racial profiling by police. The 2003 Illinois Traffic Stop Statistical Study Act required law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois to compile and report data on traffic stops in their jurisdictions, including the race of the driver, the circumstances of the stop and the outcome.

The law has failed Illinoisans: The Illinois Traffic Stop Statistical Study Act was hailed as a promising tool against the widespread police practice of stopping a disproportionate number of Black drivers, often with little or no cause. But today, the percentage of traffic stops involving Black drivers continues to rise. More law enforcement agencies aren’t complying with the law. And the state seems incapable of reversing the tide, according to an investigation by WBEZ and the Investigative Project on Race and Equity.

Key findings: In the last two years, the number of traffic stops involving Black drivers has topped 30.5% of all stops statewide, up from 17.5% in 2004, the first year data was released. In Chicago, the number of stops of Black drivers in 2022 was more than four times that of white drivers, even though the city has a larger white adult population. In the rest of the state, Black drivers make up 9.5% of the adult population but 21.5% of all traffic stops outside of Chicago. Last year, 1 in 5 Illinois law enforcement agencies failed to submit traffic stop data despite being required by the law to do so. Some missed the state’s deadline or submitted incomplete data.

Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling at City Hall today. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Top cop confirmed : The Chicago City Council unanimously confirmed Larry Snelling as the city’s next police superintendent, advancing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the city’s police department.



: The Chicago City Council unanimously confirmed Larry Snelling as the city’s next police superintendent, advancing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the city’s police department. Spotted lanternfly in Illinois : If you see this bug, take a photo, squish it and then report it to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, officials said. The invasive insect doesn’t pose a threat to humans or animals. But it does target plants by sucking the sap out of vine and tree fruits.



: If you see this bug, take a photo, squish it and then report it to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, officials said. The invasive insect doesn’t pose a threat to humans or animals. But it does target plants by sucking the sap out of vine and tree fruits. Respite for Ukrainian artists : Ten artists have come to Chicago through a fellowship sponsored by Chicago sculptor John David Mooney, who said the presentation of their work has helped Americans better understand Ukraine’s rich culture and the impact of the war.



: Ten artists have come to Chicago through a fellowship sponsored by Chicago sculptor John David Mooney, who said the presentation of their work has helped Americans better understand Ukraine’s rich culture and the impact of the war. Family seeks answers : Weeks after the fatal shooting of Quinton Hendricks, a father of four, his family says they’re still searching for information — with little help from police. “Police right to this day have yet to call me. I’ve been calling them,” said Latoya Smith, Hendricks’ mother.



: Weeks after the fatal shooting of Quinton Hendricks, a father of four, his family says they’re still searching for information — with little help from police. “Police right to this day have yet to call me. I’ve been calling them,” said Latoya Smith, Hendricks’ mother. ‘Cartel wife’ warns of ‘fast life’ : On her husband Margarito Flores Jr.’s “Surviving El Chapo” podcast, Valerie Gaytan says she was relieved this week she got three and a half years in prison for money-laundering, not the five years prosecutors wanted. Still, “it is scary,” she said.



: On her husband Margarito Flores Jr.’s “Surviving El Chapo” podcast, Valerie Gaytan says she was relieved this week she got three and a half years in prison for money-laundering, not the five years prosecutors wanted. Still, “it is scary,” she said. Amazon, U. of I. partner on AI research : Reps for the two came together for an all-day event Tuesday to kick off the school’s Amazon-Illinois Center for Conversational Experiences. We’d tell you more about it, but our freelance reporter was asked to leave due to proprietary concerns.



: Reps for the two came together for an all-day event Tuesday to kick off the school’s Amazon-Illinois Center for Conversational Experiences. We’d tell you more about it, but our freelance reporter was asked to leave due to proprietary concerns. Kevin on ‘The Chi’ says goodbye : While fans of the show set in Chicago expected Alex R. Hibbert’s exit, they still got a heartfelt farewell message from the actor on Instagram. “This show has been such an important part of my life,” Hibbert said.



: While fans of the show set in Chicago expected Alex R. Hibbert’s exit, they still got a heartfelt farewell message from the actor on Instagram. “This show has been such an important part of my life,” Hibbert said. Betty Boop musical announces star: Jasmine Amy Rogers will be stepping into the role of Betty Boop for the world premiere of “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical,” set to debut in its pre-Broadway run next month at the CIBC Theatre.

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Xavier Williams, Safe Passage supervisor

Xavier Williams, a supervisor for CPS’ Safe Passage program, checks on his team of crossing guards. Manuel Martinez/Sun-times

Reporting by Nereida Moreno

Xavier Williams is a supervisor for Chicago Public Schools’ Safe Passage program, which has workers in neon-colored vests man corners and stand guard in “troubled areas” — all to look out for kids to make sure they safely travel to and from class.

He says, as a grandfather, he knows how important it is to have someone there to make sure kids are safe.

Williams joined the program in 2010. He oversees about 30 employees across eight schools near the city’s Austin neighborhood, where he was born and raised.

And he works to give back to his community. In the winter, Williams teams up with his co-workers to buy coats, gloves and other supplies for students in need.

“That’s the thing about this job — it’s another form of giving back to the community,” Williams said. “That’s what I love about it.”

A new interactive mural was unveiled Monday at Intentional Sports in North Austin. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Emmanuel Camarillo

Raisa Yuille was in the stands Sunday as the U.S. Women’s National Team defeated South Africa in an exhibition at Soldier Field. The 15-year-old had no idea that she’d get to meet, and learn from, two U.S. women’s team players on the West Side the next day.

Defender Tierna Davidson and goalie Alyssa Naeher surprised Raisa and dozens of aspiring stars on Monday during the unveiling of an interactive “coaching mural” outside Intentional Sports, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., in North Austin.

The 25-foot mural was designed by local artist Dwight White II, who drew inspiration from U.S. soccer stars Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma and Lynn Williams. The three players served as creative directors of the project and visited the site Tuesday morning. The mural features a goal and instructions on how to position the foot to strike a ball. It also depicts some simple footwork, passing drills and targets for players to aim at.

Patrick Rose, director of Black Star, an organization that aims to accelerate the growth and popularity of soccer among Black youth, said the mural not only beautifies the neighborhood, but can also be a teaching tool for young players.

“It’s going to be a space where kids can learn about different skills and drills,” Rose said. “It’s part of skill-building, but it also provides a great art artifact to leave in the community.”

What’s something people get wrong when they talk about Chicago?

