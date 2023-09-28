The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Judge’s ruling makes it official: Trump’s a fraud

A New York judge ruled this week that the former president’s business acumen was built on deception.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Judge’s ruling makes it official: Trump’s a fraud
Former President Donald Trump pauses before ending his remarks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Sept. 25, 2023. A judge’s ruling that Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president’s image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state

Former President Donald Trump pauses before ending his remarks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., on Monday. A judge’s ruling that Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president’s image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state

Artie Walker Jr./AP

There have always been Donald Trump supporters who claim they loathe many of his traits — his narcissism, xenophobia and “Make America Great Again” dog-whistles among them — yet continue to argue he’s qualified to lead the country because he “knows how to run a business.”

That bubble has burst somewhat since he was first elected. In 2019, more than half of registered voters — 54% — said they thought of Trump as being successful in business, according to poll by Politico/Morning Consult.

But when these same survey participants were told about then-president’s reported $1.17 billion in losses between 1985 and 1994, fewer than half — 43% — still maintained he was a professional success.

Editorial

Editorial

We suspect that number has fallen even further since then. By now, anyone still clinging to the argument that Trump’s prowess in the business world is qualification enough for him to sit in the Oval Office just isn’t paying attention: A New York Supreme Court judge ruled this week that the former “Apprentice” reality star was up to his neck in fraud while building his real estate empire.

Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, which stems from a $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, simply makes official what many Americans knew all along: Trump made his living being shady.

Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, deceived banks, insurers and other entities by exaggerating the value of his assets and net worth for business transactions for years, Engoron said in his 35-page opinion. The judge also ordered the cancellation of Trump’s business certificates in New York.

“In defendants’ world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies,” the judge wrote. “That is a fantasy world, not the real world.”

Trump, who won more than $14 million in tax breaks in Chicago for over a dozen years, has always had delusions of grandeur.

Engoron’s partial summary judgment and the civil trial the judge is scheduled to oversee next week should finally write an ending to the fairy tale: Trump’s no financial wizard or business guru, just a common fraud.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Ald. Beale takes a page from Texas Gov. Abbott’s playbook on migrant emergency
Embracing midwives could improve maternal health care
Editorial: Una oficina federal de prevención de violencia es un paso adelante para disminuir las balaceras
Work authorization for Venezuelans helps but won’t solve Chicago’s migrant crisis
Federal gun violence prevention office is a step forward to end the bloodshed
Illinois inspired the idea behind Biden’s green jobs corps. Now, Illinois needs to get on board.
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband has obvious attraction to younger woman
Wife thought the object of his affections was out of their lives forever, but now she has re-emerged.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Fred Hampton of the Illinois Black Panther Party at a rally outside the federal courthouse in Chicago on Oct. 29, 1969. The rally was part of a protest against the trial of the Chicago Seven, who were accused of conspiracy to cause a riot during the Democratic National Convention in 1968.
Other Views
Teach the real legacy of Fred Hampton and the Black Panthers to inspire our youth
Let’s create a curriculum on Fred Hampton’s life. In contrast to the myth of the “gun-toting” Black Panthers, they laid the groundwork for many of the social service programs we know today, such as school breakfasts, day care and sickle cell testing.
By Marilyn Katz
 
An advanced AI weapon is built in the form of a 6-year-old girl (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) in “The Creator.”
Movies and TV
AI thriller ‘The Creator’ is intelligently shot but artificially scripted
The robot bad guys aren’t really that bad in great-looking sci-fi parable that suffers from schmaltzy dialogue and questionable dramatic choices.
By Richard Roeper
 
A pile of Oxycodone pills displayed on a table, June 17, 2019. Oregon’s decriminalization of drug use has not led to a decrease in opioid deaths, but decriminalization is not the problem, Jacob Sullum writes.
Columnists
Why Oregon is wrong to consider repeal of drug law reform
Oregonians are understandably troubled by the nuisance of public drug use since the state decriminalized low-level possession of illegal drugs. But reversing Measure 110 is not the answer.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 