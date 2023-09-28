The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
College Sports Sports

No. 17 Duke looks to end No. 11 Notre Dame’s winning streak vs. ACC

Duke has a chance to reach 5-0 for the first time since winning the first seven games of the 1994 season.

By  Aaron Beard | Associated Press
   
SHARE No. 17 Duke looks to end No. 11 Notre Dame’s winning streak vs. ACC
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard high-fives fans after a victory over UConn.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard high-fives fans after a victory over UConn.

Josh Reynolds/AP

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke thrived it its last prime-time, nationally televised game against a marquee opponent. The 17th-ranked Blue Devils have the chance to do it again.

Duke hosts No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC-7), a game that quickly grew in magnitude after the Blue Devils blew out preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite Clemson in its 4-0 start. The immediate challenge is stopping the Fighting Irish’s long regular-season winning streak against ACC teams, though it also includes managing the hype that includes luring ESPN’s “CollegeDay” for its first appearance in Durham for a football game after multiple stops there for basketball.

“I told the guys this morning: we’re getting a lot of congratulations for ‘GameDay’ coming here,” second-year coach Mike Elko said. “I’d rather wait and get some congratulations for how we play the football game Saturday night.”

Duke has a chance to reach 5-0 for the first time since winning the first seven games of the 1994 season. That comes just two years after Duke closed a three-win season with eight straight losses, seven of which coming by at least 25 points.

“There’s so much more we have in us,” linebacker Dorian Mausi said. “When you take a step back and look at it, yes, we can be proud of how far we’ve come. But it’s still an innate sense of knowing we have so much more to get to and so much more to accomplish.”

The most notable change this year has been the play of Duke’s defense, which has allowed just five touchdowns in four games. The Blue Devils will need another strong showing from that unit against the Fighting Irish (4-1), which boasts a strong offense behind quarterback Sam Hartman and cracked the 40-point mark in its four wins before a last-second loss last weekend to No. 4 Ohio State.

“The thing that you respect is how hard they play,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “They’re aggressive. They play extremely hard and they’re sound. They’re not exotic. They don’t do crazy things on defense, but they play fast and they play hard and they tackle well.”

THE STREAK

Notre Dame has won 29 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents since losing at Miami in 2017. The Fighting Irish play an average of five games annually against league teams as part of a scheduling arrangement for a football independent that is an ACC member in all other league sports. The streak includes a win at North Carolina State on Sept. 9.

LOCKDOWN COVERAGE

Notre Dame and Duke rank second and fourth nationally in team pass efficiency defense, respectively.

Preseason Associated Press All-America second-team pick cornerback Ben Morrison leads the Irish secondary. He played a crucial role in holding Ohio State’s superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to three receptions for 32 yards last Saturday.

Overall, Notre Dame has limited opposing quarterbacks to a national-best 47.4% completion rate for two touchdowns compared to five interceptions. And the Blue Devils are allowing a national-best 4.4 yards per pass attempt.

CONTAINING LEONARD

Duke’s dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard had a big passing game in last week’s romp at Connecticut, but he’s generated his biggest plays with his legs. Leonard is the team’s No. 2 rusher by averaging 59.5 yards per game and he’s already found the end zone four times, including a blitzer-shedding 44-yard sprint in the Clemson win.

“All offenses go through the quarterback, but the things he presents in the run game: he’s a big, physical tough runner, too,” Freeman said, adding: “It’s a huge challenge for our team, the biggest one yet.”

HELLO AGAIN

The Blue Devils know plenty about Hartman. He played previously at Wake Forest, which was an every-year instate ACC opponent for Duke in the league’s former cross-divisional scheduling model. Hartman had played against Duke in each of the past two seasons, winning a blowout at home in 2021 but losing at Duke last year.

“We’re very familiar with sam and who he is as a quarterback and what he’s capable of doing,” Elko said.

BEEN A WHILE

This is the first time a ranked Duke team has hosted a ranked opponent since the 23rd-ranked Blue Devils beat No. 13 Virginia in November 1994.

Next Up In College Sports
Michigan State officially fires football coach Mel Tucker
Colorado drops out of AP Top 25; Ohio State moves up to No. 4
In the end, Notre Dame came up a man short. How could Marcus Freeman let that happen?
No. 6 Ohio State plunges for touchdown with one second left to beat No. 9 Notre Dame
Frantic finish lifts Northwestern past Minnesota in OT
Luke Altmyer bounces back, leads Illinois comeback win over Florida Atlantic
The Latest
James T. Weiss (left) exits the Dirksen Federal Building on June 15 after being found guilty of bribing two members of the Illinois General Assembly and lying to the FBI.
Chicago corruption trials
Businessman who bribed 2 lawmakers argues for leniency, saying his bill would have paid off for Illinois
Lawyers for James T. Weiss asked a judge to give him a prison sentence of less than 27 months, arguing the bill Weiss wanted to pass would have generated at least one penny in tax revenue on each transaction on so-called sweepstakes machines.
By Jon Seidel
 
British actor Michael Gambon arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series, on July 7, 2011.
Obituaries
Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 82
Although the Potter role raised Gambon’s international profile and introduced him to a new generation of fans, he had long been recognized as one of Britain’s leading actors.
By Associated Press
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband has obvious attraction to younger woman
Wife thought the object of his affections was out of their lives forever, but now she has re-emerged.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Fred Hampton of the Illinois Black Panther Party at a rally outside the federal courthouse in Chicago on Oct. 29, 1969. The rally was part of a protest against the trial of the Chicago Seven, who were accused of conspiracy to cause a riot during the Democratic National Convention in 1968.
Other Views
Teach the real legacy of Fred Hampton and the Black Panthers to inspire our youth
Let’s create a curriculum on Fred Hampton’s life. In contrast to the myth of the “gun-toting” Black Panthers, they laid the groundwork for many of the social service programs we know today, such as school breakfasts, day care and sickle cell testing.
By Marilyn Katz
 
An advanced AI weapon is built in the form of a 6-year-old girl (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) in “The Creator.”
Movies and TV
AI thriller ‘The Creator’ is intelligently shot but artificially scripted
The robot bad guys aren’t really that bad in great-looking sci-fi parable that suffers from schmaltzy dialogue and questionable dramatic choices.
By Richard Roeper
 