Man shot on CTA platform collapses into train car: CPD
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition after the attack, which happened about midnight on the platform of the Garfield Red Line station.
A man was shot and critically wounded while at the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side early Thursday.
He was standing on the platform of the Garfield stop, 220 W. Garfield Blvd., just after midnight when someone shot him, causing him to fall into a train car, where officers found him, a statement from Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to the statement.
No arrests have been made
Businessman who bribed 2 lawmakers argues for leniency, saying his bill would have paid off for Illinois
Surge of brutal robberies has Bucktown neighbors demanding action: ‘It feels like we are under attack’
The Latest
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s bottom-feeder battle at Soldier Field.
Duke has a chance to reach 5-0 for the first time since winning the first seven games of the 1994 season.
Businessman who bribed 2 lawmakers argues for leniency, saying his bill would have paid off for Illinois
Lawyers for James T. Weiss asked a judge to give him a prison sentence of less than 27 months, arguing the bill Weiss wanted to pass would have generated at least one penny in tax revenue on each transaction on so-called sweepstakes machines.
Although the Potter role raised Gambon’s international profile and introduced him to a new generation of fans, he had long been recognized as one of Britain’s leading actors.
Wife thought the object of his affections was out of their lives forever, but now she has re-emerged.