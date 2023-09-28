Man shot on CTA platform collapses into train car: CPD

A man was shot and critically wounded while at the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side early Thursday.

He was standing on the platform of the Garfield stop, 220 W. Garfield Blvd., just after midnight when someone shot him, causing him to fall into a train car, where officers found him, a statement from Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to the statement.

No arrests have been made