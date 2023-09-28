Previewing Week 6’s top high school football games

No. 5 Batavia at No. 10 Geneva, 7 p.m. Friday

This might be the oldest — and best documented — ongoing rivalry in the state. The neighboring teams first met in 1912 and have played each other every year since 1937 with the exception of 1996. Geneva (5-0, 3-0 DuKane) leads the series 51-48 with five ties. But Batavia coach Dennis Piron is 12-0 against the Vikings and the Bulldogs (4-1, 3-0) have allowed only 14 points in the past seven meetings. Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe has completed 66% of his passes for 1,090 yards and seven TDs with just one interception. Charlie Whelpley leads the Bulldogs in rushing and receiving with 599 total yards on 79 touches. Geneva has a productive pass-and-catch duo in quarterback Nate Stempowski (742 passing yards, nine TDs) and receiver Talyn Taylor (26 catches, 472 yards, six touchdowns).

No. 1 Mount Carmel at No. 20 Brother Rice, 7 p.m. Friday

Mount Carmel (5-0, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Blue) has been tested at times, beating East St. Louis 36-33 and Morgan Park 22-12 the first two weeks of the season and briefly trailing Carmel in the third quarter last week before pulling away to win 37-16. But the Caravan just keep winning, with their current streak at 19 games and counting. Junior quarterback Jack Elliott has settled in and has some capable playmakers to call on, including Wisconsin recruit Darrion Dupree and Navy commit Alonzo Manning II. Brother Rice (3-2, 0-1) also has a Navy commit in running back Randall Nauden, who had eight carries for 144 yards and three TDs vs. St. Viator last week.

No. 2 Loyola at No. 12 St. Rita, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Loyola (5-0, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Blue) is averaging 37 points a game and no opponent has come closer than 17 points. Junior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald has been excellent in a dual-threat role with 1,008 total yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. Drew MacPherson leads a deep group of running backs. St. Rita (4-1, 0-1), whose only loss was to Mount Carmel, has a balanced run game led by DJ Stewart with 428 yards. Ray Saffold has six tackles for loss and five sacks to lead the Mustangs defense.

No. 4 York at No. 18 Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m. Friday

The winner will be the last unbeaten in the West Suburban Silver. York (5-0, 2-0) has won 14 straight regular-season games and has plenty of offensive options, including quarterback Sean Winton, running back Jake Melion and receivers Luke Mailander (Illinois State commit) and Chris Danko. Junior edge rusher Joe Reiff, who just committed to Notre Dame, and linebacker Cole Ostendorf lead the defense. Downers Grove North (5-0, 3-0) is off to its best start in 20 years and has one of the area’s top young quarterbacks in sophomore Owen Lansu, who has accounted for 290 passing yards and seven TDs over his last four quarters.

No. 19 Prospect at No. 11 Hersey, 7 p.m. Friday

Hersey (5-0, 1-0 Mid-Suburban East) hasn’t allowed a point since week two, shutting out its last three opponents by a combined 144-0. Quarterback Colton Gumino was 13-of-16 for 267 yards and three touchdowns last week against Buffalo Grove. His favorite target, Northwestern commit Carson Grove, has 726 receiving yards and seven TDs this season. Prospect (4-1, 1-0) has won three straight since losing to Barrington in week two. Jack Skoog passed for 302 yards last week against Rolling Meadows and the Knights’ defense had four interceptions.