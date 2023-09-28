The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox defeat Diamondbacks

Vaughn, Moncada homer as White Sox salvage third game of series with 3-1 victory.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox defeat Diamondbacks
The White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn circles the bases after hitting his 21st home run.

The White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Maybe they will avoid 100 losses, after all.

It will take winning a series from the San Diego Padres on the final weekend of the season, but the White Sox will finish 63-99 with two wins out of three after they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 Thursday afternoon.

It would be a small consolation for a team that started 7-21, sold off players at the trade deadline and lost 41 of their last 59 games.

Touki Toussaint pitched four innings of one-run ball, the Sox bullpen did not allow a run after that, and Andrew Vaughn and Yoan Moncada each homered to supply the offense. Vaughn is batting .300 with five homers and 15 RBI in his last 26 games. He has 21 homers and 80 RBI this season.

Vaughn homered against right-hander Bryce Jarvis. Moncada, who homered batting right-handed against lefty Kyle Nelson, is batting .313 with seven homers and 23 RBI in his last 40 games.

The Sox are 61-98.

Kopech: Wait’ll next year

Michael Kopech said the cyst he had removed last week, ending his season, didn’t hinder his performance this season.

“Not by any means an excuse” for his 5.43 ERA, 91 walks and 29 home runs allowed in 12913 innings, Kopech said Thursday.

Nor should it impact his offseason.

“And that was the idea behind getting it done right now and not later on and missing a month of the offseason,” Kopech said. “I should be able to get a jump start on getting ready for next season.”

A reflective and introspective sort, Kopech said he must learn from a full season of adversity.

“You have to,” he said.

Related

“There’s many things to take away from this year, patience being one of them,” he said. “I can look back when I was looking ahead of results instead of in the present moment and attacking each day, each hitter, each pitch. It’s something I know already, but to put into practice is a lot more serious and deliberate work. Overall I have to be prepared every day.”

Even on days between starts, he said.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is how I’ve been able to handle adversity,” Kopech said, “and day to day it may not seem like I handled it great, but to go through a season like this and get ready for hopefully a great bounceback for the team and myself individually, I’m happy to wear that chip on my shoulder.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
New White Sox pitching voice Brian Bannister comes well regarded
White Sox inch closer to 100 losses
White Sox ‘meant to be’ for new assistant GM Josh Barfield
White Sox, Getz still weighing decision on Tim Anderson
Rolling Stones team with MLB for special editions of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album
White Sox’ Luis Robert to finish season on IL
The Latest
El Superintendente de la Policía de Chicago, Larry Snelling, presta juramento el miércoles tras ser confirmado unánimemente por el Concejo Municipal.
La Voz Chicago
Concejales confirman a nuevo superintendente de la Policía de Chicago, Larry Snelling
El “compromiso de Snelling con el apoyo a la salud mental de los oficiales”, así como de la comunidad en general, fueron elogiados por el alcalde.
By Fran Spielman
 
Alexander García “El Fantasma” mira hacia el Lago Michigan durante una entrevista sobre su gira “La séptima vuelta”, portando una chamarra y gorra de Los Bulls.
La Voz Chicago
El Fantasma regresa a Chicago en gira con ‘una buena fiesta’
Celebrando siete años de carrera con su gira más extensa, el intérprete se presenta este 30 de septiembre en el Allstate Arena.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
El cierre de Logan Boulevard se ha ampliado para dar cabida a 45 vendedores ambulantes al este del Logan Square Farmers Market.
La Voz Chicago
Mercado de Logan Square amplía el cierre de la calle para incluir a los vendedores ambulantes
El cierre de Logan Boulevard, que empezó el domingo, se ha ampliado desde Sacramento Avenue hasta Richmond Street para darle espacio a 45 vendedores ambulantes.
By David Struett
 
Two off-duty Chicago police officers were among four men robbed early Sunday in Pilsen.
Crime
Off-duty Chicago cops robbed at gunpoint after leaving Pilsen bar
The stickup happened amid a surge in robberies across the city that new Police Supt. Larry Snelling has vowed to aggressively tackle.
By Tom Schuba
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stretching at practice.
Bears
Bears brace to go without CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson vs. Broncos
Both players missed practice with injuries again Thursday.
By Jason Lieser
 