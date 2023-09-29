Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Aries peaks at 4:58 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the classic day for squabbles with partners or tension about a romantic interest. Possibly, some couples will be at odds because of differing approaches to raising kids? Yet again, others might dispute how to handle a social occasion. It’s a tricky day! Stay calm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s full moon could trigger problems at work with coworkers or clients. Meanwhile, something unexpected at home or within your family could occur; perhaps a redecorating project is interrupted? A party or social occasion might be canceled. Possibly, a small appliance will break down.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today is full of surprises, especially if you’re socializing or working in the arts or the entertainment world. Sudden cancellations and changes are likely. Pay attention to what you say and do because this is an accident-prone day, especially during short trips, walking or jogging. Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career or your public reputation. Meanwhile, something to do with your possessions, your earnings or your wealth is unpredictable. You might suddenly receive something — or lose it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s full moon energy could trigger a slight accident-prone influence for you, which is why you must pay attention to everything you say and do. Do things slowly and carefully. Think before you speak. A relationship with a boss, parent or someone in authority might hold a few surprises. Show respect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today’s full moon might bring financial matters to a head. Perhaps it’s a dispute about how to share property or wealth? Or how to share responsibilities? For some, a hidden love affair might suddenly be revealed. (This is not a boring day.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The full moon takes place opposite your sign, which could trigger tension with you and those closest to you, like a friend, spouse or partner. This could relate to an unexpected event with a member of a group or another friend. Or perhaps, the appearance of someone from the past?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A surprise complement from a boss or someone in authority, or a promotion, or some good news might land in your lap today. Someone might approve of you in a way that boosts your morale and gives you a lift. It might even be the beginning of a new romance?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Unexpected opportunities to travel might come to you. Or perhaps it’s good news about future travel? Possibly, you’re pleased with something related to higher education, publishing, medicine or the law? Tension with kids or between romantic partners will subside after today’s Full Moon.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Tension with parents or authority figures might be in the air today. Fortunately, this will likely dissolve quickly as the energy of the full moon lessens. Meanwhile, a financial surprise or some practical assistance might please you. Romance might also catch you off guard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be mindful of what you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Therefore, think carefully before you speak. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Don’t be hasty. Meanwhile, someone close to you might have a pleasant surprise?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Disputes about shared property, inheritances and shared responsibilities will likely get resolved today. Things will be defined and boundaries will be established. Meanwhile, a pleasant surprise connected to your work, your health or even your pet might catch you off guard in a pleasing way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian Russell Peters (1970) shares your birthday. You have the courage to march to the beat of your own drum. You are independent, unconventional and want the freedom to do your own thing. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s appropriate to let go of anything or anyone that is holding you back.

