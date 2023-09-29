2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Auburn Gresham

One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Auburn Gresham.
Two men, 34 and 31, were standing outside just after 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 77th Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside began firing towards them, Chicago police said.
The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The younger man was struck twice on the lower right side of the body and was also taken to Christ in serious condition.
There was no one in custody.
