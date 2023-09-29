The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Auburn Gresham

One suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Auburn Gresham
A hospital emergency room sign

Adobe Stock Photo

One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Auburn Gresham.

Two men, 34 and 31, were standing outside just after 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 77th Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside began firing towards them, Chicago police said.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The younger man was struck twice on the lower right side of the body and was also taken to Christ in serious condition. 

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
14-year-old boy wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Bullet smashes through Englewood home, seriously injures 10-year-old girl
Black drivers are pulled over by police more, mostly for non-moving violations
Poised to shutter Catholic parishes, Joliet bishop tight-lipped on financial impact of the priest sex abuse scandal
Man found shot to death in North Lawndale
Skyscraper heartbreaker? Romantic Signature Room atop former Hancock Center closes due to ‘severe economic hardship’
The Latest
World-weary detective Tom Nichols (Benicio Del Toro) looks into the murder of a young real estate agent in “Reptile.”
Movies and TV
‘Reptile’: Benicio Del Toro’s mesmerizing detective elevates a convoluted thriller
As Netflix film tracks his investigation of a murder, it lingers on his relationships with his wife (Alicia Silverstone) and fellow cops.
By Richard Roeper
 
Sun_Times_files.png
Crime
14-year-old boy wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Bullet smashes through Englewood home, seriously injures 10-year-old girl
She was inside a bedroom in a residence in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when she was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
It’s been a good mast year over much of Illinois, as shown on Wednesday morning. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Mast ahead in production in a surprisely good year for nuts
Mast production looks good across most of Illinois as we head into the opening of archery deer season on Sunday, Oct. 1; plus some notes leading into the archery opener.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman won’t say why she ignores grandma’s calls
The grandmother’s son can’t get an answer from his 23-year-old daughter about the long, mysterious, one-sided estrangement.
By Abigail Van Buren
 