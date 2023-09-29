Ed Burke once bragged about his work for Trump — now he doesn’t want jurors to know

Former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke once touted his work for Donald Trump’s companies by handing out copies of a 2016 Chicago Sun-Times report that Burke’s firm had saved Trump and investors $11.7 million in property taxes on a luxury downtown hotel.

But now Burke wants any mention of his work on Trump International Hotel & Tower to be barred from Burke’s upcoming corruption trial, arguing the former president is under indictment himself and “despised by a significant percentage of the population.”

The request from Burke’s lawyers appeared in an 84-page set of motions filed Friday afternoon ahead of Burke’s Nov. 6 racketeering trial. His lawyers also sought to limit the use of recordings made by former Ald. Danny Solis and bar a slew of comments by Burke and others that paint Burke in a less-than-favorable light.

Burke, who left office in May after a record 54 years in the City Council, faces trial in less than six weeks. He is accused of using his seat on the council to steer business to his private property tax law firm through schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King at 41st Street and Pulaski Road, and a development project on the Northwest Side.

He is also accused of threatening to block a fee increase at the Field Museum because it didn’t respond when he recommended a friend’s daughter as an intern.

Also set to face trial with Burke are political aide Peter Andrews and developer Charles Cui. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall presides over the case.

Flanked by his attorneys, Ald. Ed Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Burke’s legal team acknowledged in the filing that he once handed out reprints of the Sun-Times article titled “The Donald & the Democrat; Burke Saved Trump $11.7M.” The article was published in May 2016 when Trump was a presidential candidate. However, the alleged schemes at issue in Burke’s case largely occurred after Trump became president.

The lawyers wrote that some examples of Burke’s boasting occurred in his discussions with a developer of the Old Post Office, as well as with principals in the Burger King. The discussions were apparently recorded.

Burke’s lawyers wrote that it’s relevant that Burke sought business for his firm, “but there is nothing of relevance in his references to his work for Trump.”

They also want Kendall to bar from the trial comments by people who said they were afraid of, or were intimidated by, Burke. For example, former water commissioner Tom Powers allegedly said Burke “is a very powerful person. In terms of power, I know in general that Ald. Burke could affect future projects for my company and my own reputation.”

Barrett Murphy, another former water commissioner, allegedly said, “I was kind of afraid of Ald. Burke. I did not interact with Ald. Burke unless I had to.”

During the alleged extortion of the Field Museum, one museum employee allegedly wrote to another that he was “uncomfortable” seeking the fee increase from the Park District before meeting with Burke.

“While he is not the decision maker, Alderman Burke has chosen to be part of this process and the lack of his good favor can be infinitely more debilitating than waiting a bit longer for approval of a price increase,” the employee allegedly wrote.

Burke’s lawyers also want to bar a recorded call between Burke and David Reifman, then the commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development. Someone had apparently lied to Reifman, so Burke allegedly said he would “make it my business to f--- with this guy in every way possible.”

