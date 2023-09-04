Horoscope for Monday, September 4, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will hit the pavement running, because this week you can work hard and accomplish much. There’s lots of wonderful “Earth energy” in your Money House and your House of Employment, and they support each other, which is good news for you. Get busy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign along with lucky Jupiter, getting support from the sun and Mercury retrograde in your fellow Earth sign. Great day to tackle work related to the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or anything to do with children or the arts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your emphasis on home and family continues this week. Relatives and family members you haven’t seen for a while might be on the scene. It’s an excellent time to tackle home repairs you’ve been putting off. Relations with others are friendly. You will enjoy the beauty of your surroundings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Interactions with a friend or a member of a group might be important for you. Fortunately, communications with others will be easy. In particular, you might wrap up some old business that you have with relatives, neighbors or siblings. Cope with chaos at home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive time for you. However, today people are aware of you. In fact, some seem to know personal details about your private life. Discussions with bosses, parents or someone in authority might attract money from the past. (One can only hope.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a powerful time for you because today the moon is in your fellow Earth sign along with Jupiter, which is supportive to you. It’s the perfect day to finish old business or look for answers from the past. Ex-partners and old friends might also be in the picture.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Two different influences are at play for you today. With Mars in your sign, you are eager, proactive and raring to go! However, both the sun and retrograde Mercury are “hiding” in your chart, which makes you want to hide or work alone as well. Dealings with friends will be warm and supportive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. This simply requires a little patience and willingness to accommodate others. Meanwhile, an old friend, possibly someone younger, could be helpful to you today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you look very good to others right now, you have a slight advantage in doing whatever you want to accomplish. Doors will open for you. In particular, bosses, parents and authority figures from your past might be helpful. Meanwhile, look for ways to be of service to someone else today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re in a playful mood today. If you’re lucky, you’re on vacation somewhere because you certainly are eager for a change of scenery. Many of you will be involved with lighthearted, children’s activities or something to do with the arts. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This week might begin a bit more slowly for you simply because you will be happy to cocoon at home today if you can. You might also be more involved with a female family member. Nevertheless, life is supportive. Financial and practical help from others makes a difference.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a pleasant day and you are eager to communicate to others. In particular, you want to have a serious, meaningful conversation with someone — not just superficial chitchat. Fortunately, relations with coworkers are warm and friendly.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, businesswoman Beyonce Knowles (1981) shares your birthday. You are a master planner. You do everything with care, thought and precision. You’re in charge. This year is slower paced. It’s OK to rest. It’s time to rejuvenate your energies and your outlook. Focus on business and personal relationships, particularly those who require extra kindness and help.

