The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Sunday, September 10, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Sunday, September 10, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:30 a.m. noon Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Look for ways to enjoy fun plans, entertaining diversions, sports events, playful activities with kids and a chance to appreciate the arts. Kick back and relax. Ignore people who have an agenda — let them do their thing. It’s also a good day to explore hobbies and crafts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This continues to be a playful time for you; nevertheless, today in particular, you might want to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. You might also entertain. Efforts to make your home look more beautiful will give you a sense of reward and pleasure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions with others are important because you feel the need to express some ideas. This is why you want some serious attention and a chance to talk to someone who can appreciate what you have to say. You don’t want to skirt over matters with superficial chitchat.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something might happen today that causes you to rethink or ponder your values. We all have values. And many have different values. I think the best values will help you to work toward your own happiness. If you’re not happy, what else matters?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which will inevitably increase your feelings and emotions. This happens for 2 1/2 days every month. However, when the moon is in your sign, your luck also improves a little bit. This gives you an edge over everyone else. Go after what you want!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s been a bit exhausting lately with the Sun plus Mercury retrograde in your sign, which is why you might welcome a chance to seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings (with good food and drink, of course). Enjoy your quiet time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A meaningful heart-to-heart talk with a friend might take place. This talk might also include a discussion about your own goals or your hopes and dreams for the future. Creative artistic people are in your life now. In fact, a friend might become a lover.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People notice you today. Some even know personal details about your private life. (Admittedly, a bit disconcerting.) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Nevertheless, you make a great impression on others, which is very much to your advantage.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you want to travel or do something exciting! However, you will also be thrilled to discover new information or learn new things about something that intrigues you. At the very least, go someplace you’ve never been before.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you seem to be intense today, this is because you feel passionately about practically everything, and yes, that, too. With Mars high in your chart, you’re ambitious and ready to go after what you want. The key is, of course, to know what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is 180 degrees opposite from your sign, which means you have to be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others, especially spouses, partners and close friends. Very likely, discussions about shared property and the wealth and resources of others will come up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you intend to get better organized. You want to feel that you’re on top of your game because this will make you feel more mentally relaxed. It’s difficult to juggle too many things that need your attention. The idea is to strike things off your list.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Colin Firth (1960) shares your birthday. You have strong opinions and a strong will. You are versatile, independent and a survivor. This is a wonderful year for you because now you are getting credit or acknowledgement for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, or kudos of some sort. You deserve this.

Next Up In Entertainment
African Festival of the Arts celebrates culture: ‘It’s like Africa in Chicago’
Steve Harwell, former Smash Mouth lead singer, dies at 56
Dear Abby: Keeping my eggs frozen is a waste of money, husband says
‘Scouts Honor,’ a Netflix doc on troop leaders’ abuse of boys, inspires and infuriates
Horoscope for Monday, September 4, 2023
Teen sets out to save jazz musician’s soul in Chicago man’s debut graphic novel
The Latest
The heat and humidity drew beachgoers to North Avenue Beach on Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to cool down the rest of the week.
Weather
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Festival-goers browse paintings by Roederick Vines during the African Festival of the Arts at Washington Park on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
African Festival of the Arts celebrates culture: ‘It’s like Africa in Chicago’
The annual African Festival of the Arts ran Labor Day weekend at Washington Park with vendors from around the country and world. The festival brings the African diaspora to Chicago with food, music and celebration.
By Mariah Rush
 
Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his RBI double in the seventh inning off Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feeling ‘really good,’ drives in three runs vs. Giants
The Cubs beat the Giants 5-0 on Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screen_Shot_2023_09_04_at_6.08.33_PM.png
Cubs
Baseball by the numbers: Cubs have zeal for the steal
Led by second baseman Nico Hoerner’s 36, the Cubs are capitalizing on a baseball-wide boost in stolen bases.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out a batter to end the top of the seventh against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Justin Steele strengthens Cy Young case, gives Cubs boost in Wild Card race
Steele recorded 12 strikeouts in eight shutout innings against the Giants.
By Maddie Lee
 