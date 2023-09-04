Horoscope for Sunday, September 9, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:30 a.m. noon Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Look for ways to enjoy fun plans, entertaining diversions, sports events, playful activities with kids and a chance to appreciate the arts. Kick back and relax. Ignore people who have an agenda — let them do their thing. It’s also a good day to explore hobbies and crafts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This continues to be a playful time for you; nevertheless, today in particular, you might want to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. You might also entertain. Efforts to make your home look more beautiful will give you a sense of reward and pleasure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions with others are important because you feel the need to express some ideas. This is why you want some serious attention and a chance to talk to someone who can appreciate what you have to say. You don’t want to skirt over matters with superficial chitchat.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something might happen today that causes you to rethink or ponder your values. We all have values. And many have different values. I think the best values will help you to work toward your own happiness. If you’re not happy, what else matters?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which will inevitably increase your feelings and emotions. This happens for 2 1/2 days every month. However, when the moon is in your sign, your luck also improves a little bit. This gives you an edge over everyone else. Go after what you want!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s been a bit exhausting lately with the Sun plus Mercury retrograde in your sign, which is why you might welcome a chance to seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings (with good food and drink, of course). Enjoy your quiet time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A meaningful heart-to-heart talk with a friend might take place. This talk might also include a discussion about your own goals or your hopes and dreams for the future. Creative artistic people are in your life now. In fact, a friend might become a lover.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People notice you today. Some even know personal details about your private life. (Admittedly, a bit disconcerting.) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Nevertheless, you make a great impression on others, which is very much to your advantage.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you want to travel or do something exciting! However, you will also be thrilled to discover new information or learn new things about something that intrigues you. At the very least, go someplace you’ve never been before.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you seem to be intense today, this is because you feel passionately about practically everything, and yes, that, too. With Mars high in your chart, you’re ambitious and ready to go after what you want. The key is, of course, to know what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is 180 degrees opposite from your sign, which means you have to be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others, especially spouses, partners and close friends. Very likely, discussions about shared property and the wealth and resources of others will come up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you intend to get better organized. You want to feel that you’re on top of your game because this will make you feel more mentally relaxed. It’s difficult to juggle too many things that need your attention. The idea is to strike things off your list.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Hugh Grant (1960) shares your birthday. You have strong opinions and a strong will. You are versatile, independent and a survivor. This is a wonderful year for you because now you are getting credit or acknowledgement for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, or kudos of some sort. You deserve this.

