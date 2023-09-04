Buffalo Grove singers putting ukuleles in hands of sick children taking music therapy

A new public art display at the Buffalo Grove Park District’s Community Arts Center will feature a wall of painted ukuleles.

The instruments are not there only to be admired for their aesthetic value. They are there to be bought, with proceeds benefiting a charity that puts ukuleles in the hands of hospitalized children participating in music therapy.

It’s part of a fundraiser led by the BG Singers, the Buffalo Grove Park District’s choral group, to benefit Florida-based Ukulele Kids Club Inc. The proceeds from each sale — they’re $100 apiece — will allow the organization to buy two ukuleles for young hospital patients.

The ukuleles will be on display at the arts center, 225 McHenry Road, until the end of September, when the BG Singers give their first performances in four years, from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in the center’s auditorium.

The BG Singers’ performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 3 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove. Tickets are available at bgsingers.org.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.