The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Recipes Taste

Surplus of garden tomatoes? Try them in this arugula and orzo salad

Serve the salad slightly warm or at room temperature. You can cook the orzo in advance and refrigerate until assembling the salad.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Surplus of garden tomatoes? Try them in this arugula and orzo salad
Arugula and orzo salad

Arugula and orzo salad is a great way to showcase your homegrown tomatoes.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

Too many tomatoes are never a problem. Perhaps the only challenge is maintaining self-control when passing the colorful piles of peak-season tomatoes at the market. Admittedly, they are hard to resist. Cherries, heirlooms and Early Girls in vibrant shades of the sun and summer challenge restraint.

It’s easy to be greedy and fill the basket with an array of these beauties without a plan for how to use them. While I am not here to judge or to advise you on any indulgence issues, I do have a recipe to help you use your exuberant surplus.

This recipe is a wonderful summer salad with ingredients that scream “garden-fresh.”

You might be tempted to call it a pasta salad, but as you can see, the emphasis is on the vegetables rather than a carb-laden bowl of pasta interspersed with a few green leaves.

Put your homegrown tomato bounty to good use in an arugula and orzo salad.

Put your homegrown tomato bounty to good use in summer salads.

stock.adobe.com

Dainty orzo steps into the pasta role. Its petite rice shape won’t overwhelm the bowl, allowing the tomatoes and greens to shine as they should.

Fresh, creamy mozzarella and zippy Parmigiano-Reggiano round out the flavors, with a balsamic drizzle that binds the salad with a sweet and puckery kick.

Serve the salad slightly warm or at room temperature. You can cook the orzo in advance and refrigerate until assembling the salad. 

Tomato, Arugula and Orzo Salad

Yield: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salad:

  • 1 1/3 cups orzo
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 ounces baby arugula, about 4 packed cups
  • 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut or torn into bite-size pieces
  • 8 to 10 ounces cherry tomatoes (or other), halved
  • 1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 
  • Freshly ground black pepper

1. Whisk the vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Add the oil and whisk to emulsify.

2. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the orzo and cook until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain.

3. Transfer the orzo to a large, shallow serving bowl and stir in the oil and salt. Cool to lukewarm or room temperature. (Alternatively, refrigerate the pasta until use. Let stand at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before assembling the salad.) 

4. Spread the arugula over the pasta, then add the mozzarella, tomatoes, olives and basil. Drizzle half of the dressing over the salad and gently mix to combine.

5. Garnish with additional basil, the Parmigiano-Reggiano and a generous grind of black pepper. Drizzle with additional dressing to taste. Serve immediately.

Next Up In Recipes
Thai-style steamed mussels a cool dish for a hot summer night
Menu planner: Crustless curried spinach tart is tasty with a low carb count
How long should you boil potatoes to cook them properly?
Danish red berry soup a simple, sweet summertime dessert
Menu planner: White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado provide a hearty side dish
Roasted tomatoes, blistered onions add bright flavors to couscous salad
The Latest
Two teens were wounded in a shooting Friday night after a football game at Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn.
Crime
Labor Day violence: 10 killed, 34 others wounded in Chicago, including 6-year-old boy
The 6-year-old was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police sirens
Crime
Man killed in Roseland shooting, crash
He was shot multiple times in the body and was being driven by a group of people to an area hospital when they crashed in the 5900 block of South Wentworth Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
News
4 shot during argument in Austin
Two groups were arguing on the street in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone opened fire
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bone-in dove breast, wrapped in bacon and homegrown pepper slices, on a bed of Basmati rice plated with a thick slice of the first heirloom tomato of the year and homegrown parsley garnish, then paired with an inexpensive California&nbsp;red blend. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
An unusual public dove hunt in Illinois times it right at the crack of dawn
A rare morning dove hunt at a public site in Illinois offers advantages and timing around other Labor Day activities.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_112350356.jpg
News
Woman hospitalized in critical condition following rescue from lake at Montrose Harbor
Witnesses told officers the woman dove into the water near the south end of Montrose Harbor and did not resurface.
By Sun-Times Wire
 