Horoscope for Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A realization, perhaps pertaining to your wealth, earnings or something that you own might prompt you to repurpose something. You might see a better way of doing something or a better way of using something that you already own. (Not surprising because you’re very resourceful.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Whatever you do, you will do with intensity and purpose. Oh yes, you’re on a mission. You also feel restless today, perhaps because something unexpected caught you off guard. Remember to act with discipline to avoid later regrets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re unusually perceptive and insightful, which is why you will be quick to see the subtext of everything. Certainly, you will know if anyone is not telling the truth. “Swami sees all, knows all, tells nothing.” Fortunately, it’s easy for you to be charming with everyone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A discussion with a friend or a member of a group will be powerful and perhaps intense. They might suggest improvements for you to consider or a better way of doing something. Someone might even urge you to modify your goals? Something will catch you off guard. Be prepared.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do whatever you want today because you will probably be successful due to the fact you look attractive and powerful. You might want to change the way things are done, or possibly someone wants to change you? They might want to change your management style. (You can handle this.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel, or anything that will expand your world, possibly further education or training, or meeting new exciting people, or visiting someplace you’ve never been before — all of these things will appeal to you today. You want excitement and stimulation!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to take care of financial matters, especially anything related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or the wealth of others. This might also include responsibilities that you have. See if you can improve how these things are handled.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Expect a surprise from someone today, especially someone you know very well, perhaps a spouse, partner or close friend. (Small wonder because old friends have been back in your life again recently due to Mercury retrograde.) How fortunate you look so attractive right now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a productive day for you because you’re willing to work hard and you’re willing to see new ways of doing things. Improvement is your objective. This same astrological influence can extend to your health. This means you can see better ways of improving your body today — oh yes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your creative juices are flowing today, which makes this a productive day for artists as well as people working in the entertainment world, show business and the hospitality industry. You might see better ways of doing things! You might also see better ways of relating to your kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Some surprises will take place at home today — anything from small appliances breaking down to computer glitches. Be prepared to roll with whatever happens because you have the ingenuity and resourcefulness to make improvements and repairs. No worries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In discussions with others today, you’ll be convincing and persuasive. Be careful that you don’t come on too strong. (Stop talking if you see their hair blowing back over their ears.) Strong day for writers, editors, salespeople, teachers and actors. Go do that voodoo that you do so well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, activist Rose McGowan (1973) shares your birthday. You are imaginative, and have innovative problem-solving skills. You think and act quickly and are motivated by your goals. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy life! Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Loosen up a bit! Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships.

