The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Focus on West Side gun violence with same intensity used for White Sox shooting

Not to belittle victims at the ballpark, but don’t all shooting victims deserve the same level of concern?

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Focus on West Side gun violence with same intensity used for White Sox shooting
People pass by Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 25. Two women were struck by bullets about 7:30 p.m. while sitting near section 161 during the Sox game against Oakland.&nbsp;

People pass by Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 25. Two women were struck by bullets about 7:30 p.m. while sitting near section 161 during the Sox game against Oakland.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The article about the ongoing investigation of the shooting incident at the White Sox game was quite interesting in that the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now involved (“What we know — and don’t — about the White Sox game shooting” — Aug. 30).

Reportedly, they are utilizing what is referred to as “state-of-the-art” technology to go the extra mile to analyze ballistic evidence.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Is it wrong of me to ask where all this technology, effort and media coverage is when it comes to the everyday shootings on the West Side? Not to belittle the victims at the ballpark, but don’t all shooting victims deserve the same level of concern? To quote sports columnist Steve Greenberg, “Just sayin.’”

David L. Milligan, Portage Park

Sepsis awareness can save lives

September is Sepsis Awareness Month. Through the work of the Sepsis Alliance and its ambassadors like me, many states recognize it with a proclamation from the governor. Illinois has done so this year, and, on behalf of the organization, I’d like to explain why this issue is of utmost importance.

Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection. It occurs when our body’s immune system stops fighting the bacterial invaders that are brought on by injury or a traumatic event.

It can develop from an open wound, a chronic illness such as cancer, colitis or diabetes; internal organ issues such as kidney disease, urinary tract infection or sinus infection; and in anyone with an impaired immune system. Like strokes or heart attacks, sepsis is a medical emergency that requires rapid diagnosis and treatment. Yet only 15% of adults can name the signs and symptoms, and one-third of all adults have never heard of it.

What’s more, sepsis and septic shock take more lives each year in the U.S. than prostate cancer, breast cancer and opioid overdoses combined. It's more reason why awareness is a crucial part of treatment and survival from this deadly and misunderstood medical condition.

Another important note is patients can only be diagnosed when they develop a set of signs and symptoms related to sepsis, not just from an infection itself. That’s why knowing what to look for matters; the Sepsis Alliance website (sepsis.org) gives a thorough explanation of these signs, such as a major change in body temperature and overall lethargy. I urge everyone to visit the site to learn more about this public health issue.

My advocacy has a personal side. In 2020, my wife Gail died from septic shock that was brought on from a ruptured bowel. She was 54. We were married 30 years. It all happened so fast. It’s not unusual for those with gastrointestinal issues to develop infections; despite what we knew about sepsis, we didn’t know enough about the warning signs. So it’s my mission to educate others about prevention and save lives.

Peter Guglietta, Palatine

Next Up In Commentary
Unnecessary traffic stops by Chicago police impact daily lives of Black and Brown drivers
City moves to authorize two new migrant shelters, but what’s the plan beyond that?
For our nation’s veterans: Don’t wait. Reach out.
College football no longer the game we once knew
Baseball by the numbers: Cubs have zeal for the steal
Illinois legislators have a lot to learn about nuclear power
The Latest
A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois alleges that CPD has a policy and practice of targeting Black and Latino drivers simply for driving while Black or Brown.
Other Views
Unnecessary traffic stops by Chicago police impact daily lives of Black and Brown drivers
No matter how much I vary my routes, I am stopped by Chicago police. These stops are nothing but harassment. They make Black and Brown people late for work or school and leave us feeling like targets because of our race or ethnicity.
By Essence Jefferson
 
migrants Broadway Armory Park Field House shelter
Editorials
City moves to authorize two new migrant shelters, but what’s the plan beyond that?
As the city handles the contingencies of the migrant housing situation, it must also develop a plan that addresses the issue on a permanent basis.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The suicide rate among veterans remains much higher than the rate among the general U.S. population, which has prompted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to launch a new campaign “Don’t Wait. Reach out.”
Other Views
For our nation’s veterans: Don’t wait. Reach out.
The new “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign, a partnership between the Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, emphasizes the urgency of seeking assistance before challenges transform into crises.
By James Doelling
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I try to be nice to husband’s daughter, but she’s convinced I dislike her
The woman, mother of the man’s grandchildren, bars her dad’s new wife from seeing them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Joaquin Phoenix stars in the title role of “Napoleon,” opening Nov. 22.
Movies and TV
Fall Movie Preview 2023: Let’s spend the season with Napoleon, Poirot and a snowbound Meg Ryan
Anne Hathaway, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Michael Fassbender and Jamie Foxx are among the stars of the most promising movies in the weeks till Thanksgiving.
By Richard Roeper
 