Focus on West Side gun violence with same intensity used for White Sox shooting

The article about the ongoing investigation of the shooting incident at the White Sox game was quite interesting in that the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now involved (“What we know — and don’t — about the White Sox game shooting” — Aug. 30).

Reportedly, they are utilizing what is referred to as “state-of-the-art” technology to go the extra mile to analyze ballistic evidence.

Is it wrong of me to ask where all this technology, effort and media coverage is when it comes to the everyday shootings on the West Side? Not to belittle the victims at the ballpark, but don’t all shooting victims deserve the same level of concern? To quote sports columnist Steve Greenberg, “Just sayin.’”

David L. Milligan, Portage Park

Sepsis awareness can save lives

September is Sepsis Awareness Month. Through the work of the Sepsis Alliance and its ambassadors like me, many states recognize it with a proclamation from the governor. Illinois has done so this year, and, on behalf of the organization, I’d like to explain why this issue is of utmost importance.

Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection. It occurs when our body’s immune system stops fighting the bacterial invaders that are brought on by injury or a traumatic event.

It can develop from an open wound, a chronic illness such as cancer, colitis or diabetes; internal organ issues such as kidney disease, urinary tract infection or sinus infection; and in anyone with an impaired immune system. Like strokes or heart attacks, sepsis is a medical emergency that requires rapid diagnosis and treatment. Yet only 15% of adults can name the signs and symptoms, and one-third of all adults have never heard of it.

What’s more, sepsis and septic shock take more lives each year in the U.S. than prostate cancer, breast cancer and opioid overdoses combined. It's more reason why awareness is a crucial part of treatment and survival from this deadly and misunderstood medical condition.

Another important note is patients can only be diagnosed when they develop a set of signs and symptoms related to sepsis, not just from an infection itself. That’s why knowing what to look for matters; the Sepsis Alliance website (sepsis.org) gives a thorough explanation of these signs, such as a major change in body temperature and overall lethargy. I urge everyone to visit the site to learn more about this public health issue.

My advocacy has a personal side. In 2020, my wife Gail died from septic shock that was brought on from a ruptured bowel. She was 54. We were married 30 years. It all happened so fast. It’s not unusual for those with gastrointestinal issues to develop infections; despite what we knew about sepsis, we didn’t know enough about the warning signs. So it’s my mission to educate others about prevention and save lives.

Peter Guglietta, Palatine