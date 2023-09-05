The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I try to be nice to husband’s daughter, but she’s convinced I dislike her

The woman, mother of the man’s grandchildren, bars her dad’s new wife from seeing them.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I try to be nice to husband’s daughter, but she’s convinced I dislike her
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to “Frank” for 2 1/2 years. We met and married quickly. Best decision ever. We each had raised two daughters as single parents with different parenting styles. Our girls now range in age from 30 to 33. They are adults with lives and children of their own.

My daughters have accepted and come to love Frank. They have always been respectful and inclusive. In the beginning, his daughters treated me OK. But after six months, the older one decided I could not be around her children because I “don’t like her.” I always treated her respectfully and did many things for her and her kids — babysitting, buying them things they needed, twice offering a place to stay when she was going through a divorce.

She was always the boss of her father, and he puts her first over all else. There were things they would do secretly and exclude me. Now he doesn’t see them at all. They don’t talk; they explode. I’m certain at some point I will be blamed for “keeping him away.” I no longer want anything to do with her, but I encourage Frank to see his grandchildren. I’m an emotional mess over this. What do I do? — BLENDING BADLY IN NEVADA

DEAR BLENDING BADLY: Because your husband’s family dysfunction is affecting your emotional well-being, consult a licensed mental health professional to help rid yourself of this undeserved burden. Because someone chooses to blame you for something you haven’t done doesn’t mean you must accept it. If you still have a relationship with your husband’s other daughter, concentrate on her and you will all be happier.

DEAR ABBY: I have a longtime friend who is the queen of the hypochondriacs. She is always sick or complaining that something is wrong with her, but she does nothing to improve her health. She has gone to holistic doctors for years, to no avail.

I suggested it’s time for her to consult regular doctors, since holistic ones weren’t helping and because she doesn’t follow their advice anyway. She has made appointments with regular doctors but has too much anxiety to go.

She has been excluded from activities with friends because she’s always sick, but doesn’t understand why she has only one friend. She also talks incessantly about her abusive, narcissistic mother, but doesn’t realize she is a bit narcissistic herself. Should I tell her what I think about her or just keep it to myself? — PEEVED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR PEEVED: If she is hesitant to see a doctor who might actually get to the cause of her problems, it’s probably because she’s afraid of what she might hear. Of course, people who procrastinate for years are more likely to get bad news than those who are determined to nip any problem in the bud.

If you can suppress your annoyance, instead of calling her something unpleasant, it would be more helpful to point out that hiding one’s head in the sand is not an answer, and volunteer to go with her to her appointment. That’s what a true friend does.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Keeping my eggs frozen is a waste of money, husband says
Dear Abby: Neighbor’s motorcycle noise gets on my nerves
Dear Abby: It’s TMI from MIL as woman tells her daughter-in-law she’s hot for a priest
Dear Abby: People think I’m girl’s grandma, but I’m her mom
Dear Abby: I’m 16 and I’m missing out by having no friends
Dear Abby: Should I warn daughter that her weight gain threatens her life?
The Latest
A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois alleges that CPD has a policy and practice of targeting Black and Latino drivers simply for driving while Black or Brown.
Other Views
Unnecessary traffic stops by Chicago police impact daily lives of Black and Brown drivers
No matter how much I vary my routes, I am stopped by Chicago police. These stops are nothing but harassment. They make Black and Brown people late for work or school and leave us feeling like targets because of our race or ethnicity.
By Essence Jefferson
 
migrants Broadway Armory Park Field House shelter
Editorials
City moves to authorize two new migrant shelters, but what’s the plan beyond that?
As the city handles the contingencies of the migrant housing situation, it must also develop a plan that addresses the issue on a permanent basis.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The suicide rate among veterans remains much higher than the rate among the general U.S. population, which has prompted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to launch a new campaign “Don’t Wait. Reach out.”
Other Views
For our nation’s veterans: Don’t wait. Reach out.
The new “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign, a partnership between the Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, emphasizes the urgency of seeking assistance before challenges transform into crises.
By James Doelling
 
People pass by Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 25. Two women were struck by bullets about 7:30 p.m. while sitting near section 161 during the Sox game against Oakland.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Focus on West Side gun violence with same intensity used for White Sox shooting
Not to belittle victims at the ballpark, but don’t all shooting victims deserve the same level of concern?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Joaquin Phoenix stars in the title role of “Napoleon,” opening Nov. 22.
Movies and TV
Fall Movie Preview 2023: Let’s spend the season with Napoleon, Poirot and a snowbound Meg Ryan
Anne Hathaway, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Michael Fassbender and Jamie Foxx are among the stars of the most promising movies in the weeks till Thanksgiving.
By Richard Roeper
 