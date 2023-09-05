Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side

A man drowned in Lake Michigan Monday as beaches closed for the season, police said.
About 10:20 p.m., the man, 27, was in a group of people swimming near the 5000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he didn’t resurface, according to Chicago police.
A marine police unit responded and recovered the man, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
Detectives are investigating.
UAW’s clash with Detroit Three automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The Latest
The man was taken to a fire house with a gunshot wound to the chest, then later died at a hospital, police said.
No matter how much I vary my routes, I am stopped by Chicago police. These stops are nothing but harassment. They make Black and Brown people late for work or school and leave us feeling like targets because of our race or ethnicity.
As the city handles the contingencies of the migrant housing situation, it must also develop a plan that addresses the issue on a permanent basis.
The new “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign, a partnership between the Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, emphasizes the urgency of seeking assistance before challenges transform into crises.
The woman, mother of the man’s grandchildren, bars her dad’s new wife from seeing them.