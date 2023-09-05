Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side

A man drowned in Lake Michigan Monday as beaches closed for the season, police said.

About 10:20 p.m., the man, 27, was in a group of people swimming near the 5000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he didn’t resurface, according to Chicago police.

A marine police unit responded and recovered the man, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives are investigating.

