The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side

The man, 27, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side
The lifeguard stand at North Avenue Beach along the Lake Michigan shore in Chicago on June 22, 2020.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man drowned in Lake Michigan Monday as beaches closed for the season, police said.

About 10:20 p.m., the man, 27, was in a group of people swimming near the 5000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he didn’t resurface, according to Chicago police.

A marine police unit responded and recovered the man, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Clearing
More older adults trying pot, some for the first time
Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ and ‘Love is Alive’ singer dies at 80
UAW’s clash with Detroit Three automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
Buffalo Grove singers putting ukuleles in hands of sick children taking music therapy
6 dead, 34 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
The Latest
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Clearing
The man was taken to a fire house with a gunshot wound to the chest, then later died at a hospital, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois alleges that CPD has a policy and practice of targeting Black and Latino drivers simply for driving while Black or Brown.
Other Views
Unnecessary traffic stops by Chicago police impact daily lives of Black and Brown drivers
No matter how much I vary my routes, I am stopped by Chicago police. These stops are nothing but harassment. They make Black and Brown people late for work or school and leave us feeling like targets because of our race or ethnicity.
By Essence Jefferson
 
migrants Broadway Armory Park Field House shelter
Editorials
City moves to authorize two new migrant shelters, but what’s the plan beyond that?
As the city handles the contingencies of the migrant housing situation, it must also develop a plan that addresses the issue on a permanent basis.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The suicide rate among veterans remains much higher than the rate among the general U.S. population, which has prompted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to launch a new campaign “Don’t Wait. Reach out.”
Other Views
For our nation’s veterans: Don’t wait. Reach out.
The new “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign, a partnership between the Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, emphasizes the urgency of seeking assistance before challenges transform into crises.
By James Doelling
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I try to be nice to husband’s daughter, but she’s convinced I dislike her
The woman, mother of the man’s grandchildren, bars her dad’s new wife from seeing them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 