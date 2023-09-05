The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

10 standout high school football photos from Week 2

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 2 of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE 10 standout high school football photos from Week 2
The crimson and gold Batavia Bulldogs charge onto the field to face Lincoln-Way East.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Marian Catholic’s Camren McClellan (23) gets a hand in to knock the ball away from Homewood-Flossmoor’s Myles Ellis (3).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel’s Matthew Markett (11) and Daniel Taylor Jr (88) celebrate Taylor’s touchdown against Morgan Park.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Batavia’s Charlie Whepley (4) leaps over Lincoln-Way East’s Gavin LaDere (9) and then takes a hard hit from Connor Durkin.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon’s Te’Shon McGee (20) runs past Sycamore’s Cooper Bode (44) during the game at Gately Stadium.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Batavia’s Ryan Boe (21) extends his arms in an effort to score against Lincoln-Way East, but the Griffins defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone on this series.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree (6) leaps through the grip of Morgan Park’s Tysean Griffin (1).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Lincoln-Way East’coach Rob Zvonar and Batavia coach Dennis Piron share thoughts after an incredible football game that ended with the Griffins winning 14-13.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Batavia’s Ryan Boe (3) gets sandwiched between two Lincoln-Way East defenders.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Lincoln-Way East’s Trey Zvonar, facing, jumps into the arms of Caden O’Rourke after the Griffins recover Batavia’s onside kick with seconds left in the game.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

