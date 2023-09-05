10 standout high school football photos from Week 2

The Latest
Ma Operio died after Reese Miller allegedly wrapped a zip-tie around her neck, choking her. She was 61.
Not only do the Bears need more wins in their second season under GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, they need good wins — beating division rivals, beating playoff teams and winning the close ones top the list.
Serve the salad slightly warm or at room temperature. You can cook the orzo in advance and refrigerate until assembling the salad.
The 6-year-old was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
He was shot multiple times in the body and was being driven by a group of people to an area hospital when they crashed in the 5900 block of South Wentworth Avenue.